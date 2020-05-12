McGregor, a former UFC lightweight champion who lost a title bout to Nurmagomedov in 2018, made his case to be Gaethje’s next opponent in a typically abrasive manner.

Saying, “Its me and Justin next as khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game,” McGregor took a swipe at Nurmagomedov’s grappling style in tweeting, “Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know.”

“Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want. I am going to [expletive] butcher you,” McGregor continued. “Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a [expletive] necklace.”

“Speak on my skills as a father? You are [expletive] dead,” the Irishman added. That appeared to be a reference to a tweet Gaethje posted in September, in which he called McGregor a “a [expletive] human, father, and husband.”

Gaethje was replying to a McGregor tweet in which he signaled his desire for a rematch with Nurmagomedov, who had just defeated Dustin Poirier at UFC 242. At the time, Gaethje was an up-and-coming lightweight whose aggressive style had made him a darling among MMA fans and who wanted to continue his rise by taking on either McGregor or the Russian champion.

Instead, it appeared then that McGregor was the preferred choice for UFC President Dana White to fight Nurmagomedov if a long-awaited matchup between the latter and Ferguson once again fell through. If Gaethje was upset at the possibility of being passed over for a former champion who had already been decisively defeated by Nurmagomedov, his mood could not have been improved when McGregor chose to fight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in January rather than Gaethje, who had dealt Cerrone a first-round knockout four months previously.

As fate would have it, the April showdown between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson that was meant to take place in New York had to be postponed and relocated because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. When Nurmagomedov bowed out of the event altogether, saying he did not want to risk his health and safety by traveling away from his native Dagestan during the pandemic, Gaethje stepped in as a last-minute replacement.

Now, after battering Ferguson on Saturday, Gaethje is holding many more cards than he did last fall, and he made it clear following his big win in Jacksonville at UFC 249 that he doesn’t want an interim title so much as a chance to win the real thing against Nurmagomedov.

“That’s the mind-set I have to have, to face the challenge that is Khabib,” Gaethje, 31, told reporters at a post-fight news conference. “I can’t think of myself as the champion, because for one, I’m not, and for two, Khabib’s still there.”

For his part, White said last week that the winner of the Gaethje-Ferguson fight would get a title shot next against Nurmagomedov. Even though it might be tempting to pit Gaethje against McGregor now that the former has greatly increased his marketing appeal, a lightweight unification bout also makes plenty of sense and White has several tempting options — most notably Jorge Masvidal or, in what would be an epic trilogy battle, Nate Diaz — for McGregor.

Another problem for McGregor, in terms of getting to fight Gaethje in the near future, is the fact that the latter is managed by Ali Abdelaziz, who also manages Nurmagomedov. In the run-up to the 2018 fight with Nurmagomedov, McGregor called Abdelaziz a “terrorist rat,” and the manager came in for more invective on Monday.

“Don’t ever say you represent the great nation of the United States of America ever again. No true American would speak so highly of, or allow, a convicted member of a Jihadi terror cell represent them,” McGregor tweeted at Gaethje, a native of Arizona. “Never Forget! You are a [expletive] blind fool, and I am going to finish the job.”

Ferguson and Poirier weren’t spared, either, as McGregor tweeted that those two should fight “if” and when Ferguson “heals” from the beating Gaethje inflicted. While McGregor offered each a mild compliment, calling Poirier “game” and Ferguson “tough,” both were described as ultimately unremarkable fighters.

I love Tony. We represented him amazingly at Paradigm sports and were betrayed for a promise of a baseball contract. But frame and preparation here was just embarrassing. His methods and conversation are humorous/enjoyable but he was never the level perceived. Although tough. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

It is Dustin/Tony next when Tony heals.

If he does. Dustin will beat him also if changes are not made. Which they won’t. Dustin, although game, and in the mix, will be fed to the floor again. Couple wins here/there then folded in half. Rinse and repeat - Dustin career. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

McGregor wasn’t done with Nurmagomedov, either, calling him an “absolute embarrassment” and a “scurrying, hiding rat.” Nurmagomedov, no stranger to ugly Twitter wars with McGregor, once again took the bait as well as the opportunity to remind his antagonist Monday of the lopsided outcome of their championship fight.

Abdelaziz has also lashed out at McGregor in the past, but he told ESPN Monday, “Right now is the holy month of Ramadan, so I cannot talk about anyone out of respect of Ramadan.”

Gaethje’s manager did go on to note that McGregor “had a chance to fight Justin in January, and he picked [Cerrone] instead.”

“He picked the easier fight. Now, the two kings of the division will fight,” Abdelaziz continued. “Maybe Conor can fight someone in the co-main event.”

There is no chance that McGregor’s next fight will be on anyone else’s undercard, much as Abdelaziz and Nurmagomedov might enjoy that demotion. Whoever McGregor takes on next, it might occur in July, to judge from one of his less pugnacious tweets Monday.

That would likely be too soon for Gaethje’s return to the Octagon, another indication that McGregor is well aware that his next opponent won’t be the new interim lightweight titleholder.

However, Gaethje opened the door for an eventual McGregor fight — on the Dublin native’s home turf, no less — in his post-UFC 249 comments.

“I want the biggest challenge in the world: That’s Khabib Nurmagomedov,” Gaethje told reporters. “USA versus Dagestan, and then, you know, I’ll go to Ireland and do what I gotta do.”

