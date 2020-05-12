Brown, 27, is the fastest blind sprinter on the planet and the first to run 100 meters in under 11 seconds. Avery, 41, serves as his eyes on the track. As Brown’s running guide, Avery sprints right next to him in training and competitions, escorting him from the starting blocks to the finish line.

“It’s really hard to put in words how much you have to trust somebody when you can’t see something,” Brown said. “It’s an individual sport, but you’ve got to be able to depend on somebody else to help.”

Over the past four years, the two have been preparing for the Tokyo Paralympics, but their training has been upended by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing guidelines recommend they remain at least six feet apart, which is difficult when the string that connects them on the track is less than a foot long.

Brown competes in the T11 classification, the Paralympic category reserved for those with the highest level of visual impairment. T11 parathletes are totally or almost totally blind and have no light perception.

Brown has been blind since he was 13. When he was 15 months old, doctors diagnosed Kawasaki disease, a rare condition that causes blood vessels to become inflamed. For Brown, it resulted in glaucoma that slowly robbed him of his vision.

He competed in sports at the Missouri School for the Blind, eventually focusing his energy on track and reaching the Paralympics. He competed at the 2012 Games in London and then, after linking up with Avery two years later, won gold in the 100-meter race in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Brown also won 100-meter titles at the 2015 and 2017 world championships and in 2014 posted the fastest time ever — 10.92 seconds — by a completely blind runner. Brown and Avery had planned to defend Brown’s title and perhaps lower his world record mark this summer in Tokyo and were going through intense training in mid-March when the sports world began to shutter. As California officials heightened restrictions in response to the spreading virus, the Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista had to close, and Brown and Avery had to significantly alter their training regimen.

They long ago learned to make a complicated process look deceptively simple. On the track, the two move as one. The string that binds them has been at times shorter than four inches, either end looped around each runner’s fingers. The string requires them to be completely in sync, their arms moving in unison, their cadence timed perfectly. The runners’ feet hit the ground at the same time, with their inside legs just inches apart. From afar, it looks like a three-legged race.

“The best way I can explain it is I have great rhythm and David has a great, amazing ear for music. And it just goes hand-in-hand,” Avery said. “I’m able to lock into him, and he just has to run. It’s very important for the guide to mimic the way the athlete is running. It can’t go the other way around.”

But with the string forced to the shelf, gyms still closed and guidelines discouraging in-person workouts, the two have been unable to train together since late March.

“This has been the longest we’ve been apart,” Avery said.

Forced to work out on his own, Brown has mostly focused on his endurance — jumping rope at times and often relying on a stationary bike — and some strength training, but he has been unable to sprint or work on his starts.

“I look at it as an extended basic training period,” Brown said. “What I’m missing is the speed portion. But I’m a sprinter, so that’s not really difficult to get that firing. Right now, I look at it as a gain. I’m gaining more endurance, which is going to help me in the long run.”

As restrictions ease and traditional workouts resume, the pair will lean heavily on training that still incorporates social distancing measures, including some techniques and drills they already regularly used. As they run intervals — 30 meters at a time, for example — Avery will run a few feet ahead, yelling instructions and allowing his voice to lead his partner down the track.

If they’re sprinting 60 meters, Avery will wait at the finish, clapping his hands to guide Brown. He’ll shout “right” or “left” if he notices his runner drifting.

While apart, their coach, Joaquim Cruz, keeps close tabs on both runners. Fourteen years older than his partner, Avery knows it’s important that he stays in shape, too. He was an elite sprinter himself, competing at the U.S. Olympic trials in 2000 and 2004. He didn’t qualify but was invited to assist the U.S. Paralympic team in Athens. He now has worked as a guide runner at the past four Paralympics.

“I just enjoy the sense of me being needed,” Avery said. “It’s being a part of something that’s bigger than me, the fact that my eyesight is important for someone else. That’s a big thing, to help get somebody across that finish line.”

With the Tokyo Paralympics postponed until August 2021, Brown and Avery know they have an extra year to train. They have extra support on their journey — they recently signed on as brand ambassadors for Swiss sportswear company On — and have been monitoring state guidelines to see when they can get back together. Nearby beaches recently reopened for exercise, which might give them a venue for some light running.

“Soon there will be less restrictions so we can link up and do more together,” Brown said, “because that’s obviously important. … We definitely wanted to keep moving forward, to keep going, but we also want to be as safe as possible.”

