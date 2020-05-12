“He wasn’t a hateful person,” Walker, 25, said to ESPN of Arbery, a second cousin who was also his teammate on the Brunswick (Ga.) High football squad. “He was not. I can’t name one person he had a beef with growing up. Everybody loved Ahmaud because he was just a clown, a funny guy.”

In the video, Arbery is seen running along a road in Brunswick when he is met by two men who had stopped their pickup truck; after shots are heard, Arbery falls to the ground. The men, 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and his 34-year-old son Travis McMichael, were charged with murder and aggravated assault. On Monday, Georgia’s attorney general appointed a new district attorney to handle an investigation into the shooting.

A few days before the arrests, when the video first surfaced, Walker shared it to social media and said in a tweet, “That’s crazy they killed my cousin in cold blood like this.”

Dozens of NFL players and other athletes signed a letter sent Friday to U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray requesting an immediate federal investigation into Arbery’s death.

A Department of Justice spokeswoman announced Monday that the agency is “assessing all of the evidence to determine whether federal hate crime charges are appropriate.”

“It’s crazy that a man was out there jogging by himself and just getting exercise and he was shot down,” Walker said last week to E! News. “We can’t continue to kill ourselves and kill each other off. That’s not okay. We can’t continue with the violence.”

The third-round pick in 2018 out of Louisiana Lafayette added that he and his family were heartened by the nationwide reaction to the first Arbery video. In addition to the NFL players, among those who expressed concern about the incident was former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee, who compared it to a lynching.

“It’s amazing to have that much support,” Walker said, “have that many people get behind one simple cause, and that’s justice. … That’s all we could ask for.”

Walker was one of three Lions defensive backs last season who hailed from Brunswick, including Justin Coleman, who signed with Detroit in 2019, and Darius Slay, who was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in March. Coleman and Slay were teammates in high school; the younger Walker had Arbery, a grade ahead, to lift his spirits after losses and tough practices.

“He would be the guy that would just turn everybody’s frown upside down by saying a simple joke,” Walker said.

Praying for my city man just saw the video of the shooting it’s sad AF!!! Justice for the homie🙏🏾 #JusticeForArbery — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) May 5, 2020

Lil quez, I see something special about to happen from such this heartbreak🙏🏾 https://t.co/3aYWMvfMvl — Justin Coleman (@JustinColeman27) May 6, 2020

Their coach at Brunswick High agreed with Walker’s description, calling Arbery a “happy-go-lucky” young man with a “big, vivacious smile.”

“When I first heard about [the shooting], I was totally shocked, because I know him as a person,” the coach, Victor Floyd, told The Washington Post on Tuesday. “I just couldn’t think of what he could have done to have gotten killed at gunpoint. That was a hard register for me, because he’s the type of kid I don’t think would do anything to warrant somebody shooting him. I struggle with that part of it.”

“I just hope that justice is served,” added Floyd, 51, who now coaches high school football in South Carolina. “Because in my mind there’s no justification for murder.”

Walker told ESPN that the last time he saw Arbery was in early February, when he went back to his hometown to celebrate his 25th birthday and watch the Super Bowl with those close to him. Walker said that, in what would turn out to be their final conversation, Arbery told him how proud he was that Walker had quickly gone from a small-school prospect to Detroit’s starting free safety and encouraged him to keep working hard.

“It gives me mixed emotions, and the reason I say that is because it’s sad, because that’s the last memory I have of him, but it’s a good memory because he was applauding me and was telling me to keep moving forward and keep doing me,” Walker said. “ … He was basically giving me motivation and pushing me forward to continue being the best person I could possibly be.”

Calling the footage of Arbery’s shooting “such a gruesome video,” Walker added, “Man, he did not deserve that.”

“God has a plan for everybody, man, but, you know, it’s tough,” he continued. “It is. That’s why I watched it so many times. I couldn’t grasp it.”