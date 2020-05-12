Associated fees, according to a team spokesperson, comprise per-order and ticket charges as well as shipping and handling costs and are not factored into the 150 percent total credit option.

Those with season tickets seeking refunds are asked to contact their account representative directly. Individual game ticket refunds may be requested online.

Refunded tickets are not eligible for the additional 50 percent credit, which can be applied to tickets, seat upgrades, food and refreshments, merchandise, or a ticket donation for first responders, front line workers or other community organizations. The policy includes games that were scheduled for March, April and early May, and will continue with the season calendar going forward.

With games technically postponed, rather than canceled, since the originally scheduled Opening Day, MLB initially instructed teams not to offer refunds for unplayed games until plans for a revised schedule took shape. In the meantime, many teams, including the Nationals, suspended or postponed season ticket payments.

After a pair of fans sued MLB and Commissioner Rob Manfred, seeking ticket refunds and certification of class-action status, MLB changed its tune last month, announcing that it would work with teams to coordinate new ticket policies, including optional refunds. Teams began rolling out their updated ticket policies during the last week in April. The Nationals were the only club that had not announced an update by last Monday.

The recent radio silence from the World Series champions regarding their updated policy left single-game ticket holders and plan holders frustrated, with some indicating in a Reddit thread on the subject that they had filed consumer protection complaints against the team with the office of the D.C. Attorney General.

“We’re fortunate,” Chris Earls, a season ticket holder since 2005 who shares a full season plan with a co-worker, said in a phone interview on Monday. “We don’t need the money back. It’s just the principle that has got me so worked up. It’s just irritating not to have any information at all from the Nationals."

Earls, who is originally from Missouri, said he bought several tickets for a St. Louis Cardinals game this month at Busch Stadium. After the Cardinals announced their ticket refund policy on April 29, Earls’s account was automatically refunded, with no action required on his part.

The Nationals provided no updates via email or on their website about when fans could expect an announcement after MLB gave teams the green light to allow refunds.

Most teams are offering refunds or bonus credit for ticket holders who elect to leave money in their accounts. The Baltimore Orioles, for instance, are offering full refunds for games through May 31, or a 25 percent bonus credit that can be applied to regular season ticket purchases through the 2022 season. The New York Mets are offering a 10 percent bonus credit for single-game ticket holders and a 20 percent bonus credit for season ticket holders. The Detroit Tigers are offering refunds for all single-game and season tickets purchased through the team for April and May, or a 30 percent bonus credit based on the value of the original purchase.

