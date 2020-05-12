“Maryland fans can expect to see hunger, passion and effort from me every time I step foot on the court,” Smith said in a statement. “I’ll bring a positive influence and will represent the campus and community well. I can’t wait to experience the atmosphere at Maryland I’ve heard so much about.”

Smith will be eligible immediately and should play a prominent role. He will share minutes at the center position with Chol Marial, a 7-foot-2 rising sophomore who Maryland hopes will have an expanded role after he had surgery to repair stress fractures in both legs this past September. Marial appeared in only 13 games as a freshman and averaged 5.0 minutes.

The addition of Smith helps bolster the Terrapins’ frontcourt after four forwards transferred since the beginning of last season and standout sophomore Jalen Smith declared for the NBA draft. Maryland also added Boston College transfer Jairus Hamilton, a 6-foot-8 forward, who will need a waiver to be eligible right away.

Maryland will need to fill the void left by Smith, a two-year starter who averaged 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds this past season and was named first-team all-Big Ten. Smith played 31.3 minutes per game as a sophomore and developed into a dependable three-point shooter. While Galin Smith has not had that level of production, he could slide into that starting role.

“Galin is exactly what we were looking for in a veteran 5-man with great strength and size,” Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon said in a statement. “He is an experienced post player who will help us right away. He can score and defend effectively in the low post and has the ability to get out on the break. Most importantly, Galin fits our program’s culture in terms of work ethic and personality.”

The Terps now have four frontcourt players on the 2020-21 roster: Marial, Smith, Hamilton and 6-foot-7 rising sophomore Donta Scott. Those players will be joined by a strong contingent of returning guards, including Aaron Wiggins, Darryl Morsell and Eric Ayala.

The Terps also recently secured a commitment from Class of 2021 recruit Julian Reese, a four-star forward from Baltimore.

