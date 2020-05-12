

The Eagles are one of five NFL teams with a bird mascot. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

This coming NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys will have the chance to do something that no team has ever accomplished: run the Bird Gauntlet and vanquish all five franchises that feature birds as the mascot in the same season.

No, seriously, this is a thing. A dedicated subreddit to the teams with bird mascots was created in 2012 and now has 7,500 members. Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian even mentioned the community as one of his favorites during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2017.

Two teams have come close to completing the more-famous-than-you-would-expect Bird Gauntlet. The first was in 2003 when the St. Louis Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals (twice), Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks but lost in the playoffs before they had a chance to face the Eagles. In 2008, the New York Giants beat the Cardinals, Eagles, Ravens and Seahawks but didn’t face the Falcons in the regular season or the playoffs, despite both qualifying for the postseason that year.

Dallas, however, faces each of the bird teams during the regular season starting with the Falcons in Week 2. So can the Cowboys ultimately best all the birds?

Atlanta boasts one of the most prolific passer-receiver combos in quarterback Matt Ryan and Julio Jones, yet the Falcons are still seven-point underdogs against the Cowboys on the road at AT&T Stadium. Good start.

In Week 3 the Cowboys will face quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson was the fifth-most valuable passer of 2019 per ESPN and will no doubt breathe a sigh of relief knowing cornerback Byron Jones, the eighth-best cornerback last year due to Pro Football Focus, left Dallas for Miami in free agency.

The Cowboys travel to Arizona in Week 6 to face a retooled Cardinals squad. The franchise traded an injury-prone running back in David Johnson for star wideout DeAndre Hopkins, plus the Cards signed Jordan Phillips to shore up the interior of the defensive line. They also added Devon Kennard, who can play on the edge or as a linebacker.

Two weeks later the Cowboys face the Eagles in Philadelphia, the reigning NFC East titleholder. Philadelphia made some questionable moves in the draft, including using a second-round pick on quarterback Jalen Hurts despite Carson Wentz already on the roster, and still have a gaping hole at linebacker.

In Week 13 Dallas will face the Ravens. The reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson, is the second choice to win it again in 2020 behind Patrick Mahomes, per the odds offered by Caesars Entertainment. This will be a tough one for Dallas, who is listed as a seven-point underdog. Baltimore scored 11 more points per game than expected on offense last year (a league high) after accounting for the down, distance and field position of each play per data from TruMedia plus saved almost five points per game on defense (fifth-best).

Then Dallas hosts Philadelphia in the penultimate game of the season. Since 2002, the first year the league expanded to 32 teams, the Eagles are 10-8 on the road in Dallas.

Based on the preseason point spreads of these games, the Cowboys are only favored to win three of these matchups, with two others close to a coin flip, limiting their chances at a successful run of the Bird Gauntlet. If we simulate this set of six games 1,000 times, Dallas comes away with a victory against each of them in just six percent of the simulated seasons, implying odds of 16-1 against. The Cowboys beat 4 out of 5 bird opponents 24 percent of the time. It seems the path through the gauntlet will again prove elusive.

Week Opponent Point spread Implied win probability for Dallas 2 vs. Falcons -7 75 percent 3 at Seahawks +2½ 46 percent 6 vs. Cardinals -6½ 72 percent 8 at Eagles +2½ 46 percent 13 at Ravens +7 25 percent 16 vs. Eagles -2 54 percent

Two other NFC East teams, the Washington Redskins and New York Giants, could also have a chance at the Bird Gauntlet, but only face four of the teams (Cardinals, Eagles, Ravens and Seahawks) during the regular season, leaving a playoff game against the Falcons as the only means to completing the run. Using the same method as we did for the Cowboys, we can expect the Giants to finish 2020 with four regular season wins against the bird teams seven percent of the time; the Redskins do it five percent of the time.

Each would then have to draw the Falcons in the postseason, who also need to qualify, to have a chance at completing the Bird Gauntlet. In other words, don’t count it happening this year.

Dallas, you’re our only hope.

