But according to longtime NFL journalist Gary Myers, all was not well on the Patriots sideline, especially between Brady and Josh McDaniels, New England’s offensive coordinator for a sizable portion of Brady’s tenure there.

“Hard to present an order of why Tom Brady didn’t want to return to Patriots,” Myers wrote Monday on Twitter. “But one thing has been very much overlooked, according to an excellent source: His deteriorating relationship with OC Josh McDaniels. Tom was worn out by Josh after all these years. That surprised me.”

“They made [it] seem they were brothers fighting after sideline blowups. Worse than that. Brady also wanted more input into game plan,” Myers continued. “Also, he knew it was final season in NE & said when he didn’t trust WRs, didn’t throw to them. Bad look. Pats lacked reliable WR other than Edelman.”

After Myers’s tweets, Brady posted an Instagram story in which he showed images of the headlines created by Myers’s tweets. “Please stop this nonsense!” and “Please be more responsible with reporting,” he wrote. “19 years together and brothers for life,” he added, tagging McDaniels in the process.

Tom Brady taking to Instagram denying this report that he had a deteriorating relationship with #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels calling it “nonsense,” asking for “responsible reporting” and calling McDaniels “brothers for life.” https://t.co/88CVSy0j2W pic.twitter.com/rzaXXteuQR — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) May 11, 2020

Myers did not back down, however, saying later that he had multiple sources on the story and that he trusts them.

“You can trust what Tom said publicly. I trust what I learned went on in private,” he wrote on Twitter. His reporting also was backed up by Boston television/radio personality Christopher Gasper, who wrote that Myers’s reporting was “dead on.”

“The professional/personal relationship between Brady and McDaniels was more strained than publicly portrayed, a source told me,” Gasper wrote. “Brady found it frustrating that Josh wouldn’t install plays TB12 wanted in the game plan last season. It felt like a phasing out.”

Brady and his coaches have gotten into it on the sideline a few times during games in recent years, notably during a 2017 game against the Bills when Brady and McDaniels starting jawing at each other:

Brady played down the spat after the game, telling reporters “it’s just football. We’ve been around each other a lot. I love Josh.”