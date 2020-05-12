Five-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles was seeking a record seventh individual all-around national championship at the U.S. championships. At the 2019 competition, Biles routed the field to claim four gold medals: her record-tying sixth individual all-around gold and golds on vault, balance beam and floor. Moreover, she performed two skills never executed in competition by a female gymnast, which meant they now bear her name — a triple-double (two flips with three twists) on the floor; and a double-double (two flips with two twists) dismount on balance beam.

Tuesday’s decision brings clarity to gymnasts and their coaches as they reset their training regimens amid the shutdown of virtually every gym in the country. Even after the Tokyo Games were postponed until July 2021, it was unclear whether USA Gymnastics would proceed with its major competitions at some point this year.

“In light of recent guidance from health experts, and after receiving feedback from our athletes and coaches, we believe it is in the best interest of our community to wait until 2021 to hold premier events,” Li Li Leung, USA Gymnastics’ chief executive, said in a statement.

In addition, a major USA Gymnastics gathering scheduled for June 25-28 in St. Louis in conjunction with the now-deferred U.S. Olympic trials — the 2020 National Congress and Trade Show — will be “reformatted” as a virtual event.

The GK U.S. Classic, previously scheduled for May 23, 2020, at XL Center in Hartford, Conn., will be held at the same venue May 22, 2021. Yet to be determined are 2021 dates for the USA Gymnastics Championships (all disciplines except artistic gymnastics) and the U.S. Olympic trials. Those are expected to be announced in the next few weeks.