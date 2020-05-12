AD

The Marlins were to host the WBC semifinals and final as well as half of the quarterfinals, which also were to be played in Tokyo. The tournament has been held four times, with Japan winning in 2006 and 2009, the Dominican Republic in 2013 and the United States in 2017.

The WBC is the only global tournament to feature MLB players because the Olympics, where baseball will make its first appearance since 2008, are held in the summer. In March, a number of players, including Marcus Stroman, Eric Hosmer and Christian Yelich, were all in on the idea of putting together a WBC Dream Team.

Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies took it a step further, expressing the wish that MLB players could participate in the Olympics.

“[Major league players] have to do the Olympics every four years,” he said in a Barstool Sports podcast in May. “You want to grow the game? You want to really take it to different countries and different places? The 2021 Olympics are next year because of the coronavirus. Why not shock the world and put all your big leaguers back into the Olympics?”

