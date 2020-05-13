Shobushi, who had diabetes, developed a fever April 4, according to the JSA, but could not reach public health officials because phone lines were overwhelmed. He could not get a test and was turned away by several hospitals; he was admitted only when he began coughing up blood and his symptoms worsened. After initially testing negative for the coronavirus, he later tested positive and on April 19 was placed in intensive care.

“We cannot find any words to say when we think about the broken hearts of his family. I can only imagine how hard it must have been, battling illness for over a month, but like a wrestler he endured it bravely and fought the disease until the end,” JSA chairman Hakkaku said. “I just want him to rest peacefully now.”

Shobushi, who made his professional sumo debut in 2007, climbed as high as 11th in the sandanme division, the sport’s fourth-highest level. Six other people in the Takadagawa stable in which he fought have tested positive for the virus. Two have been treated and released from the hospital, according to the Japan Times.

The JSA announced Wednesday that it would arrange antibody tests to check for a history of coronavirus infection for those who want them. The tests are expected to be completed in about a month and should help the association take steps to prevent the spread of the respiratory virus in a contact sport.

The Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, scheduled for May 24-June 7 in Tokyo, was canceled this month over fears of further spreading the virus. Another large event later this summer is still scheduled to go ahead and is to be held without spectators.

A basho, an official professional tournament, has been canceled only one other time in over half a century, and that was because of a bout-fixing scandal in 2011. This year’s spring event was held in March without spectators.

Although its outbreak has been smaller than that of many other countries, Japan has recorded 15,968 cases of the coronavirus and 657 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The government is planning to lift the state of emergency that was declared over an outbreak in 39 out of the country’s 47 prefectures.