Guard Mac McClung, Georgetown’s leading scorer last season, said Wednesday he has decided to enter the transfer portal after two years in the program.

The move is the latest turn in an eventful few weeks for the athletic 6-foot-2 guard from Gate City, Va. McClung, who averaged 15.7 points in 2019-20 while battling foot injuries, also has tested the waters of going to the NBA but has maintained his NCAA eligibility.

“Mac was an integral piece of our program and when he let me know his decision I was disappointed,” Hoyas Coach Patrick Ewing said. " But he needs to do what’s best for him, I want to wish him luck in his future endeavors. Moving forward, our focus is the core that we have coming back and our incoming class.”

The transfer seemed to take Ewing by surprise. Last week, the coach said McClung had abandoned his NBA plans for now and decided to return to school. He later said “maybe I spoke to soon” about McClung’s plans to turn pro.