“Mac was an integral piece of our program and when he let me know his decision I was disappointed,” Hoyas Coach Patrick Ewing said. " But he needs to do what’s best for him, I want to wish him luck in his future endeavors. Moving forward, our focus is the core that we have coming back and our incoming class.”
The transfer seemed to take Ewing by surprise. Last week, the coach said McClung had abandoned his NBA plans for now and decided to return to school. He later said “maybe I spoke to soon” about McClung’s plans to turn pro.