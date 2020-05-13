“We’ll just try to just copy what they do as a means of knowing when the time is right,” he added. “ … They have access to the best science, the best information, and so it just makes sense to me that we just copy them.”

Cuban’s comments echoed remarks he made on CNBC the day before, when he said of businesses reopening amid the pandemic, “Effectively, we’re asking ourselves who can we trust with our lives, and we’re not getting any type of response back. So if we’re not getting a solid response, if we’re not hearing a solid plan, if we’re not getting specific guidelines for health care, then the best we can do is emulate what has to be the highest level of care available, which is the White House."

Last month, the billionaire was among a group of leaders selected by Trump to serve on a panel to advise the White House about reopening an economy hit hard by coronavirus, despite the fact that he’s been openly critical of the president and the response to the pandemic. “I’m ready to help my country in any way I can,” he told DallasBasketball.com when appointed.

Facing high unemployment figures and, in some cases, civil unrest, many states are taking steps to reopen economies largely shuttered in March to help slow the spread of the coronavirus spread. However, there may be danger in that approach of worsening the pandemic, as the United States still lags behind a number of countries in per capita testing and continues to have by far the most confirmed cases in the world.

Despite the lifting in late April of Texas’s stay-at-home order by Gov. Greg Abbott (R), Cuban asserted earlier this month that it was “just not worth it” to him to bring his team back. “I just don’t think the risk is worth the reward,” he said at the time.

On Monday, Cuban told CNBC, “We have to get to that point, where the White House standard becomes the national standard, in order for consumers to feel safe going out, in order for employers to feel completely safe bringing people back to work.” He added, “And I think we can get there, I just don’t know when.”

Asked by the Athletic whether he was “optimistic” that there will be sufficient testing available in one to two months, he replied, “Yes, absolutely.”

A conference call Tuesday involving NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and team owners and executives left participants optimistic that the season will resume, according to ESPN. A major topic on the call was the NBA’s efforts to minimize health risks, but Silver reportedly said that if a very small number of positive tests would “shut us down, we probably shouldn’t go down this path.”

In a conference call Monday among some of the biggest stars in the NBA, including LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Stephen Curry, players reportedly agreed that they wanted to resume the season if proper safety protocols were in place. Yahoo Sports cited sources in also reporting that the majority of players on teams that were effectively eliminated from postseason contention when the NBA suspended play in March would prefer that only playoff teams return to action.

Cuban said Tuesday on ESPN that “the biggest challenge” for the NBA, if and when it resumes play, will be the ability of teammates to monitor each other to make sure no one engages in reckless behavior. He said his league has an advantage in that regard over baseball and football, which feature much bigger rosters.

“How players relate to each other and support each other is going to be critical to making it work,” Cuban said.

To those who feel the league should “scrap the season” and “come back next year,” as Shaquille O’Neal declared recently, the Mavericks owner had an opposing point of view.

“Guys want to play, there’s still a season to be finished out,” Cuban said. “I still think we can play a few games, then go into the playoffs and crown a champion. Let’s go, let’s play.”

“The country needs it, too, man,” he continued. “We need something to cheer for, we need something to get excited about.

“I mean, watching cornhole on ESPN ain’t it.”

