So their parents, Andrew Stess and Moniz Franco, decided to concrete the yard, turning it into a place for skating. A concrete bowl structure eventually replaced wooden ramps, and now the backyard skatepark is the only place 14-year-old Minna can train for the Tokyo Games, where skateboarding will make its Olympic debut.

“They’re both appreciating it even more again,” said Andrew Stess, whose daughter, until now, had spent most of her recent training time at high-end skateparks.

AD

AD

More stories Long(er) road to Tokyo How U.S. Olympians are training at home Read now

During the novel coronavirus pandemic, Stess frequently skates in her backyard for an hour or two until sunset. A tree and some plants poke through an opening in the middle of the bowl that she skates around. The quarter pipes are only about four or five feet tall, but that’s enough for Stess to work on some tricks. The small skatepark flows in a circle, with a hot tub, a basketball hoop, the redwood tree and the back deck around the perimeter.

The family’s decision to build the skatepark was made mostly out of convenience. A backyard option meant fewer drives when the kids wanted to skate. There aren’t too many parks in Northern California, and Stess’s preferred one is nearly an hour away. For the past two months, amid circumstances the family never anticipated, the benefit of the backyard park has only increased.

A couple of years ago, Stess became a member at CA Training Facility, a high-performance center north of San Diego. That’s where most of her serious training takes place. As Stess developed into one of the top skateboarders in the country, her trips there became more frequent. Stess and her mother would make the 500-mile drive from Petaluma, Calif., about every other week. They would stay with friends, at hotels or rental properties, and even inside the small cabin of a sailboat the family bought with the trips in mind.

AD

AD

But because of the public health crisis, Stess hasn’t had one of those week-long training trips since early March. Sometimes she FaceTimes her Southern California-based coach while she practices, but Stess said she can’t do airs or inverts because the backyard setup is small and not steep enough.

The training routine is “always different [and] changing,” Stess said. “I don’t want to do the same thing every day. It would get so boring. Since my backyard’s pretty small, I only work on a lot of newer tricks and stuff like that. It’s definitely harder, but I’m pretty lucky to have something to actually skate.”

Twice a week, Stess and other U.S. national team members participate in optional one-hour Zoom workouts with a USA Skateboarding staffer. Sometimes, the skaters have a separate informational meeting to stay up-to-date with news that might affect their schedules and training.

AD

AD

For her birthday, Stess received a yoga mat, which she uses for workouts, and a jump rope, which she’s trying to figure out how to shorten. She has weights and bands at home, and she has used her skateboard as an ab wheel. Stess runs two miles a few times each week, preferably outside but sometimes on the treadmill in the guest room that her father has been using as an office. Ideally, this work will ease the transition back to her usual training.

“I feel like when everything goes back to normal, hopefully it does, when I go back to Southern California, I'm going to have to warm up again,” Stess said. “But hopefully it won't take that long. It's just weird thinking about it because I don't know how long it's going to be.”

For years, the family considered expanding the backyard park. They previously had tenants live downstairs, with the sideyard meant to be a private space for them. But Stess’s grandmother now lives there, and she doesn’t use the area. So, to the delight of the kids, the family decided to add more concrete.

AD

AD

The sideyard project will tie into the existing park and feature some street elements that Stess’s 16-year-old brother will enjoy. They’ll build a larger quarter pipe, where Stess can perform some of the tricks usually reserved for more sophisticated skateparks that have been absent from her routine lately.

“She’ll actually be able to get some of her air back,” Stess’s mother said. “And she really does like flying through the air, so we’re trying to get her off the ground again.”

Read more: