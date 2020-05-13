“Until there’s a vaccine,” Doolittle tweeted, “let’s focus on keeping everyone as safe as possible & minimizing the risks so we can play baseball again. Until then, as we say in DC … #STAYINTHEFIGHT.”

Doolittle’s final tweet on the subject featured a photo of him and his wife, Eireann Dolan, wearing masks emblazoned with the words “Stay in the Fight,” the mantra Nationals Manager Dave Martinez popularized last season as his team went from 19-31 to World Series champions.

The masks were a gift from Martinez, who partnered with BreakingT on the design. All proceeds from the masks, available in three-packs for $35, benefit Direct Relief, which works in the United States and more than 80 other countries to equip doctors and nurses with lifesaving medical resources.

“When covid-19 started happening, the ‘Stay in the Fight’ slogan started taking on a new meaning,” BreakingT President Jamie Mottram said in a phone interview. “We started noticing people posting photos of themselves in their ‘Stay in the Fight’ shirts, and we thought that would make for a good mask product as well."

BreakingT first partnered with Martinez last October, when it made “Stay in the Fight” mugs and T-shirts during the Nationals’ playoff run. Two days after Washington clinched the World Series, an attorney filed a trademark registration on Martinez’s behalf for the word mark “Stay in the Fight,” which remains under review. Mottram said Martinez was excited to collaborate on the masks to benefit Direct Relief and asked that packs be sent to every one of his players.

“It’s a message to the team and it’s a message for the public,” Mottram said. “It’s a good product for individuals that people want to have for themselves, but it’s also giving back.”

Martinez discussed the origin of one of his favorite mantras during a Monday interview on MLB Network.

“When we first started this phrase — as everybody knows — we were struggling,” Martinez said. “We were going through some rough times throughout the season. But I always felt like, ‘Hey, you know what? Things will turn around.’ I heard the phrase, got it and I said, ‘Hey, this is us. Every day we got to wake up and we’ve got to stay in that fight.’ The boys took that and ran with it."

Martinez, who said he has been passing the time over the last two months by fixing fences and trimming trees on his 350-acre farm in Tennessee, acknowledged that the slogan has become even more applicable beyond the baseball field in recent weeks.

“We all — in some way, some form — have to stay in that fight,” he said. “Right now is a perfect example with this pandemic. There’s people out there risking their lives every single day to keep the rest of us safe and healthy. I’m proud of those people. I’m proud of what this whole country is doing in stepping up. It’s hard, as you guys know, telling millions and millions of people to stay home and not socialize. It’s tough. That’s part of staying in the fight.”

In other D.C. sports and coronavirus-related apparel news this week, the Capitals, Mystics and Wizards released three new T-shirt designs on Wednesday to raise money for Monumental Sports and Entertainment’s “Feeding the Frontlines” fund. The fund has already helped deliver more than 7,500 meals to health care workers and first responders.

The Wizards’ T-shirt design is particularly inspired, featuring a soapy hand rubbing the outstretched hand in the team’s ‘dc’ logo to promote the importance of hand washing. The Capitals’ design features “Wash Your Hands” where “Washington” normally appears above the team’s word mark, while the Mystics’ T-shirt features the slogan “We’ll Always Be Together.” All three T-shirts are available here.

To help raise money for our #FeedingtheFrontlines fund to provide meals to heroes in the medical community, the @Capitals, @WashMystics and @WashWizards are offering limited-edition T-shirts.



Show your support! Order now: https://t.co/cVprwaPLSz pic.twitter.com/hmTci7q1vm — Monumental Sports & Entertainment (@MSE) May 13, 2020

