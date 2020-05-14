Indoors, Gandy-Golden’s favorite activity was jigsaw puzzles. He did them “like, every day.” They were tests of his intelligence, which appealed to a boy who had inherited his mother’s competitive streak. Gandy-Golden flew through puzzles of Teletubbies and Curious George, and later, bigger, harder ones with landscapes and people. He became obsessed, accumulating “hundreds,” disassembling and reassembling the same ones over and over, challenging himself to go faster and faster.

“I've always liked to complete things and compete with myself,” Gandy-Golden said. “I started noticing this later in my life, but I'm kind of hard on myself in that aspect, as far as beating myself and completing this kind of improvement. I really feel like that just kept me with [puzzles].”

AD

AD

Only years later did Gandy-Golden appreciate how those hours shaped his mind. Puzzles built a bedrock of patience and concentration. They reinforced the values of recognition and repetition. They explained everything that came afterward — guitar, painting, sculpting, Rubik’s Cube, the perfect bowling game as a novice — and developed some of the same traits responsible for his rise from lightly recruited small-school receiver to Washington Redskins fourth-round draft pick.

OMG. GANDY GOLDEN JUST DID A RUBIX CUBE LIVE DURING AN INTERVIEW ON ESPN. @Redskins Cc: @MVScouting @AndrewPassaro pic.twitter.com/SmwVkf8vWW — Matthew Lownes (@LownesMatthew) April 26, 2020

Now, Gandy-Golden’s brain has become the most important part of his offseason. The 6-foot-4, 223-pound receiver knows coaches value his length and strength, but he has never worried about his physical attributes. He has honed them since starting gymnastics as a child, broken the weight-room squat record at Liberty University and developed an uncanny ability to win 50-50 balls.

The real question for Gandy-Golden, and for all NFL rookies during an offseason curtailed by the novel coronavirus outbreak, is how fast he can learn the playbook. It’s thick, tricky, full of calls that — if they’re like the ones from the old Carolina Panthers’ playbook — sound like: “Gun Troy Left Flipper K-Gun Left Eight Shield Left.”

AD

AD

The lack of physical meetings frustrates Gandy-Golden, who says he’s an applied learner, but he understands he must solve the offense’s concepts to maximize his impact whenever they return to the field. He wants to become a complement for receiver Terry McLaurin and a weapon for quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

“A part of me feels like I can get ahead,” Gandy-Golden said of being in quarantine, adding, “I can actually sit down and have study days. I don’t have anything else to do right now.”

In meetings during virtual minicamp, the Redskins haven’t specified a role for Gandy-Golden. All the receivers are learning all the concepts, the rookie said, which he likes. He’s the type of player who peppered coaches with questions about how cornerbacks and safeties operated in certain defensive looks while at Liberty. He needed an intricate understanding of the offense because, as a freshman, he hadn’t yet developed into the physical threat he would become — which was one of the reasons Gandy-Golden landed at Liberty in the first place. College scouts scour the Atlanta metro area, where Gandy-Golden had moved when he was 7, but only one other school, Kennesaw State, had offered him a scholarship.

Still, the more time Flames Coach Ron Brown spent with Gandy-Golden, the more convinced he became the kid’s mentality would make him succeed. Brown never felt like he had to entertain Gandy-Golden or impress him with a big speech, and while Gandy-Golden was “kind of in his own world sometimes,” Brown said, the coach just liked the kid’s demeanor. He compared regular recruiting, competitive and cutthroat, to the stress of being trapped in rush-hour D.C. traffic.

AD

AD

“Recruiting AGG,” Brown said, “it was like you’re driving near the Atlantic Ocean at 2 a.m. You’re free.”

Later, in receiver meetings at Liberty, Brown would sometimes wonder if Gandy-Golden, curling his hair with a pencil, was listening. But what impressed the rest of the coaches was his willingness, if he didn’t understand a concept, to ask questions until he did. Turner Gill, the former head coach, drew a direct line from Gandy-Golden’s study habits to his ability to contribute as a freshman despite a limited role.

The legend of “AGG,” as he became known, began sophomore year. In the season-opener against Baylor, AGG had 13 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns as the 34-point underdog Flames pulled off one of the decade’s biggest upsets. The next year, when Liberty moved into Division I-FBS, Gandy-Golden gained traction as an NFL prospect, and people started noticing his art and puzzles and ability to do backflips.

AD

AD

“You’d constantly hear about the accomplishments, and not just with football,” said Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw. “He became a bigger-than-life figure here on campus.”

On the field, even as his body grew, Gandy-Golden still believed he separated himself with smarts. Gill, the former Flames coach, noticed how he always asked the team’s best cornerback to cover him in practice. Buffalo coach Lance Leipold, while his team struggled to cover Gandy-Golden, noticed how the receiver always seemed to play the down and distance. But Gandy-Golden’s proudest moment came last season against Syracuse.

The Orange, then ranked 22nd nationally, started in press coverage. Gandy-Golden had studied cornerback Christopher Frederick, so when he started jamming Gandy-Golden at the line of scrimmage, trying to prevent him from getting outside, the receiver was ready. Gandy-Golden convinced the coaches to call a play that usually required him to start his route outside, faking a vertical “go” pattern, before cutting toward the middle of the field. This time, though, he only took one step outside to get the aggressive Frederick off-balance, then jumped back inside. Frederick stumbled, Gandy-Golden caught the pass wide-open and turned it into a 56-yard gain. The play was typical of the soft-spoken receiver.

AD

AD

“His actions speak so loud you won’t be able to hear what he’s saying,” said former Liberty offensive coordinator Aaron Stamn.

That same type of problem-solving ability could be seen in Gandy-Golden’s school work. He was a graphic-design major who often sequestered himself in the art studio, nitpicking his own work there as thoroughly as he did on the football field. Coaches sometimes worried Gandy-Golden was too hard on himself, that it affected his play, but senior associate athletic director of academic affairs Kristie Beitz — better known as “Ms. B” — saw his biggest internal challenge as integral to his success.

“For an outsider, you'd be saying ‘Wow, that's phenomenal,’” she said. “He's always saying, ‘I could've done a little bit more.’”

AD

Now, in Lynchburg, Va., where Gandy-Golden is spending most of quarantine, he has found himself in a familiar position. He sits with his team-issued iPad and a notebook, writing and rewriting which concepts go together. The playbook is his newest, hardest puzzle, and once again he is competing with himself — disassembling and reassembling it, trying to go faster and faster.

AD

Read more: