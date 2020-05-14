According to a police affidavit filed in a Broward County court, victims and other witnesses said Dunbar and Baker were at a party with them when Baker pulled out a semiautomatic firearm. Baker then was said to have directed Dunbar and another man, unidentified but described as wearing a red mask, to take money and valuables from some attendees of the party.

Baker is also accused of telling the man in the red mask to shoot someone who had just walked into the Miramar residence, but the masked man declined to do so. There were conflicting accounts of whether Dunbar was armed at the time.

Dunbar, Baker and the other man were said to have left in three separate cars — a Mercedes-Benz, a BMW and a Lamborghini. Witnesses said they thought the robbery was planned because the cars were parked in a manner that might facilitate a quick escape. Among the items the men are accused of stealing were:

$7,000 in cash and a $25,000 Hublot watch

$4,000 in cash and a $17,500 Piguet watch

$800 in cash and an $18,000 Rolex watch

$600 in cash and a $600 watch described as a Richard Mille “knockoff”

Partygoers were described as playing cards and video games, and gambling. Baker was alleged to have flipped over a card table before pointing a gun at attendees.

Both Dunbar and Baker are natives of Florida. A witness identified as Dominick Johnson, who said he had not been robbed, told police that he has known Dunbar and Baker since they were children and tried to connect an officer to the latter by phone; Baker was said to have “refused” to speak with the officer and “immediately terminated the call.”

The Giants, who traded up to draft Baker out of the University of Georgia despite some teams’ reported character concerns, issued a statement Thursday saying they “have been in contact with DeAndre.”

“We are aware of the situation,” the team added. “We have no further comment at this time.”

“We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information,” the Seahawks said in a statement. “We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities.”

There was no public indication Thursday evening that either player had turned himself in to authorities. A spokesperson for the Miramar police did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Earlier on Thursday, Dunbar was introduced by the Seahawks in a video news conference with reporters. The sixth-year player, who was undrafted in 2015 out of the University of Florida, lauded Seattle’s “winning culture.”

While with the Redskins, Dunbar managed to successfully convert from a wide receiver to a cornerback, but he demanded earlier this year to be traded or released amid a contract stalemate.

After being dealt to the Seahawks for a fifth-round pick, Dunbar said in April of the Redskins, “If you feel like I’m this type of player that you tell me I am, why not show me that? I don’t have no history, never been to jail, never been in trouble, never failed a drug test, so at that point I felt like it was just time to go.”

During the news conference Thursday, Dunbar said of having missed 14 games with injuries over the past two seasons, “Playing 16 games is always the goal, but it’s football, things happen and stuff like that.”

“The last two years been some hiccups, but I’m at my best right now,” he added. “I’m good to go, I’m 100 [percent]. I’ve been 100.”

