Speaking Wednesday on a radio show hosted by Bravo’s Andy Cohen, Buck said, “Going into this season coming up — and that comes with a huge asterisk, and hopefully there is a season — there’s probably going to be a season doing games with no fans, which will be difficult. I think Fox, and these networks, have to put crowd noise under us to make it as normal a viewing experience at home.”

Pressed by Cohen on his suggestion that Fox Sports producers would add crowd noise, Buck replied, “Yeah, I think they’ll do it. In fact, I know they’ll do it. And they are to the point now where they’re — it’s pretty much a done deal.

“I think whoever’s gonna be at that control is gonna have to be really good at their job, and be realistic with how a crowd would react, depending on what just happened on the field,” Buck continued. “So, it’s really important.”

Some ideas will work and some won’t. That’s the nature of WORKING on something. It’s uncharted water. It could be a very exciting time in network TV coverage. I can’t wait to see how it all plays out. Praying for a SAFE return to a stadium near you for all involved. — Joe Buck (@Buck) May 14, 2020

Buck, who was among Fox Sports’s original group of NFL announcers when it began airing games in 1994 and has been its lead voice for the league since 2002, added Wednesday that the network was “looking at ways to put virtual fans in the stands.”

“So when you see a wide shot, it looks like the stadium is jam-packed,” he told Cohen, “and in fact it will be empty.”

Buck took issue Thursday with a Sports Illustrated headline that he said inaccurately characterized his comments about the possibility of virtual fans. In offering extensive remarks online he effectively doubled down on what appears to have created the most buzz: that Fox Sports intends to replicate in some way the sounds that thousands of fans would be making were they watching NFL games in person.

“All networks will try to make it look and sound as normal as possible,” Buck tweeted. “It could lead to unprecedented, thrilling access. Who knows?

“But Crowd reactions are an enormous piece of the TV puzzle,” he continued. “All reactions by a crowd are valuable and to be used — as far as I know. I use it as much as I can and still keep my job. Big moments like the Minn. Miracle are MADE on tv because of the crowd noise.”

It doesn’t have to be over the top. But something has to be there. Contrary to the misleading headline at SI and other places - I said FOX is WORKING on virtual fans. They are working everyday on ANYTHING to make our shows the best on TV. That’s exciting to me, and I am thankful — Joe Buck (@Buck) May 14, 2020

A spokesman for the NFL said the league declined to comment on Buck’s assertions.

In his tweets Thursday, Buck also pointed to a story last week in the Los Angeles Times in which he stressed the importance of crowd noise.

“I think these players feed off that a little bit, as corny as it sounds,” he told the newspaper. “I sure as hell know the broadcast feeds off it. That’s just a constant noise that’s under our voices that, if you take it out of the equation, I just think it makes the broadcast flat."

“If people are at home experiencing crowd noise, it brings them into the stadium,” he added. “If you take that out altogether and it’s just an announcer talking, you could be watching C-SPAN and it would be the same thing.”

At least one NFL team, the Atlanta Falcons, has pumped crowd noise into its games in the past. The league fined the Falcons in 2016 and docked them a draft pick for engaging in that practice in the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

According to the L.A. Times, NBC is looking into technological platforms that might enable NFL fans to make their voices heard from afar. One example of such an initiative came in 2013, when tensions in the wake of the Arab Spring led to sharp restrictions in Tunisia on public gatherings, including a ban on fans at soccer matches. A team in that country responded by using an app that connected fans via their phones to speakers in its stadium; supporters could tap icons remotely that piped in recorded sounds such as cheering, singing and the beating of drums.

“It would be authentic because it would be generated by viewers,” Fred Gaudelli, executive producer of NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” said. “We are in the early stages of trying to figure out how we could do that."

A source familiar with Fox Sports’ planning for NFL games told The Post that while the network is looking into a variety of options for its telecasts, nothing has been finalized.

