“Thank you for all the messages,” Alli, who turned over closed-circuit footage of the incident to police, tweeted Wednesday night. “Horrible experience but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support.”
The burglars have not been apprehended and an investigation is underway. According to the police report (via the BBC), officers were summoned “at approximately 00:35 BST on Wednesday, 13 May to reports of a robbery at a residential address. Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewelry, including watches, before fleeing. Two male occupants at the property suffered minor facial injuries after being assaulted. They did not require hospital treatment.”
Alli is considered a rising young talent on the Tottenham team, but faces punishment from the Football Association for a Snapchat video in which he linked a man who appeared to be Asian to the coronavirus in February. It showed him wearing a face mask in an airport departure lounge and zoomed toward the man, then focused on a bottle of hand sanitizer. Alli deleted it and has apologized, saying: “It wasn’t funny and I realized that immediately and took it down. I let myself down and the club. I don’t want you guys to have that impression of me because it wasn’t funny.”
The Premier League has been cleared to return June 1.
“We have been offering our support to Dele and those isolating with him,” the Hotspurs said in a statement. “We encourage anyone with any information to help the police with their investigation to come forward.”
In March, Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen’s family was robbed at knifepoint while he was in Germany playing in a Champions League match. Four thieves in balaclavas entered the house, but left Vertonghen’s wife and two children unharmed.