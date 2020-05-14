Leading up to last year’s draft, there were reports that Redskins Coach Jay Gruden and his staff preferred Duke’s Daniel Jones to Haskins, only to be overruled by owner Daniel Snyder. Gruden was fired after the Redskins started 0-5 and Haskins wouldn’t make his first start until Week 9 under interim coach Bill Callahan. He finished the season with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions, and completed 59 percent of his passes.

“I talk to my guys,” Meyer said, via NFL.com. “I talk to a lot of these players. So it’s the quarterback’s fault now that their coach got fired after what, [Week 5]? [The Redskins] were in complete disarray and it’s the quarterback’s fault now. I wish college was that easy. For some reason it’s not the quarterback’s fault, it’s the coach’s fault. To me, it’s about culture and leadership.”

Meyer, who counts multiple former Buckeyes on the Redskins’ roster, including second-year wide receiver Terry McLaurin, mentioned the New England Patriots as an example of an NFL team with the “elite culture” and “elite leadership” the Redskins should aspire to develop.

“[The Redskins] don’t have that,” Meyer said. “There’s something wrong with the organization. You want Dwayne to be great? Put a lot of greatness around him. That’s the one common denominator of all great quarterbacks, they have great players around them.”

Meyer attended a Redskins-Eagles game at FedEx Field in December as McLaurin’s guest and was shown chatting with Alex Smith, whom he coached at Utah, in Snyder’s box. After a busy offseason in which Snyder dismissed team president Bruce Allen and hired Ron Rivera as coach, Meyer praised Snyder for making “necessary changes” to the organization and told ESPN’s John Keim there’s hope for the Redskins going forward.

“I really listen to our players because I talk to them more than I ever have,” Meyer said on the latest “John Keim Report” podcast. “I’ve talked to Mr. Snyder, I’ve talked to Coach Rivera, and [VP of player personnel] Kyle Smith. I’m really impressed with what’s going on there. They’re trying to build this thing the right way and [my former Ohio State] players are very impressed.”

Meyer said he “had conversations” with Snyder in recent months, as the owner strives to change the culture of a franchise that has won two playoff games during his 21 seasons at the top, but declined to go into specifics about what they discussed.

“I appreciate the fact that we sat and talked for quite a while,” Meyer said. “I appreciate the fact that a guy like Alex Smith also, they trust his judgment. Let me say this about Mr. Snyder: I don’t know him that well, but I could tell just the passion, he wants to win, and win in the worst way. He’s going to do what it takes to have a winning franchise, I really believe that.”

Of course, signs of progress for the Redskins in 2020 will depend much more on Haskins’ development than Snyder’s desire to win. Meyer said he noticed Haskins adjust to the speed of NFL game as a rookie, and suggested he has room to grow as a leader just as he did in college. During the middle of Haskins’ breakout junior season in Columbus, Meyer said his quarterback asked to call a team meeting and it led to a discussion about Kobe Bryant. Haskins, who trained at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in 2019, has a mural of the late Lakers legend in his home.

“I’m not a big fan of team meetings,” Meyer said. “I am a huge fan of on-field, [in-] practice leadership. Kobe Bryant was legendary about that. There’s some great videos out there. We actually discussed it. I believe he watched some of those Kobe Bryant videos, where it’s not necessarily standing up in a team meeting. … I noticed a huge change in him in the middle of his one year [as the starter] at Ohio State. By the end of the year, he was a very good leader.”

