“For me to take a pay cut is not happening, because the risk is through the roof,” said Snell, of the Tampa Bay Rays, on his Twitch channel in a rant that has received much attention. “It’s a shorter season, less pay. No, I got to get my money.”

And so on. Given what health-care workers are going through at the moment, and given that millions of Americans are now out of work with no idea when or if they will return, that’s tone-deaf at best. But let’s not be dismissive about “the risk being through the roof,” either.

Put Snell aside, because he is not an example you want to follow at the moment. But consider that athletes, even well-compensated athletes, aren’t here purely for our amusement. They can’t just pitch when we say, “Pitch,” or hit when we say, “Hit.” They have a job — yes, a dream job, but a job all the same. And they can perform those duties only when it’s safe — for them, for those around them, for all of us.

Here is what’s important to know about the discussions that began this week on the proposed MLB season: The economics are just one of three major hurdles to be cleared, and they will be the last to be discussed. If there is roughly half a regular season to be played, with a “spring” training in June and an extra round of playoffs at the end — which is all a gigantic “if” right now — then there are other problems to solve first.

This should bring the players closer to the public than normal. Their quest is now more relatable. The first steps in the process don’t have anything to do with the millions they make. Rather, like a meatpacker or an auto assembly line worker, they’re simply about the health and safety of the workplace.

According to people with knowledge of the talks and the plans being put forth, the first threshold that must be agreed to are the particulars of how exactly these games would be staged. And that’s not just for nine innings on a given night — which, in a lot of ways, would be the easy part. One guiding principle: If procuring coronavirus tests for players and staff negatively impacts the testing capacity of a surrounding community, the sport can’t move forward.

But there are also scores of in-the-weeds details: when and how tests would be administered, how many people would be allowed in the clubhouse at a given time, when and how often temperatures would be taken, what would happen should a player or staff member contract the virus, what are the hygiene protocols, and all the tiny things you never thought of in between.

If you focus on the money before you agree to these parameters, it’s a waste of everyone’s time.

There’s more to get through, too. The logistics are the second hurdle. Where will these games be played? The desire is to contest them in the home stadiums of each and every team but break up the schedule by region, with teams in the East playing only those in the East, etc.

But it’s almost certain play won’t be allowed in all 30 ballparks. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) issued the earliest stay-at-home order in the nation and consistently has raised an eyebrow at the idea of permitting teams to play in the state’s five major league parks. When MLB’s proposed plan became public this week, Newsom said, “We’ll see where we will be in July.” Not exactly a thumbs-up.

So the next step is finding consensus on what would be considered a fair setup. California could be a problem. Toronto, where the Blue Jays are the only MLB team based outside the U.S., would be a problem given Canada’s current 14-day quarantine for travelers who arrive from abroad. Will the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Blue Jays — and other teams — agree to play their “home” games in, say, Arizona? MLB must find enough state and local governments in places with appropriate facilities to say they will allow games. There is a lot to work through there.

If — and only if — all of the above is agreed to, then comes the money.

The specific snag this time is the players’ resistance to MLB’s proposed 50-50 revenue split, which MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said flatly is a salary cap. But regardless of the era or the particular numbers, the players constantly face a public relations battle when it comes to money.

It continues now, even as the sport tries to figure out how — and whether — to go forward. When Clark said — unhelpfully and hyperbolically, if you ask me — in an interview with the Athletic that “the league is trying to take advantage of a global health crisis to get what they’ve failed to achieve in the past,” well, that sounds like players whining about wages.

The backlash arrived not a day later, and from places farther up the food chain than might be expected.

“I hope that the players will understand that the people of our United States need them to recognize this is an important part of leisure time that all of us want to have in the summer,” said Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D), who added, “I must say I’m disappointed in many ways that players are holding out for these very, very high salaries and payments during a time when I think everyone is sacrificing.”

Pritzker since has apologized, rightfully, for “leaving the impression that baseball players shouldn’t have the right to bargain to protect their health and safety.”

Of course they should, and that’s what this is about. Health and safety, safety and health. These aren’t times to be flippant about those issues, and certainly not from the outside. MLB and the players have to figure out first how to make everyone on all sides comfortable with the science and medical data of how a plan would impact everyone involved. Then and only then can they get to the money.