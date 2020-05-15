But during a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Going Deep” podcast, Harrison hinted that Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin may have softened the financial blow of the fine.

“The G-est thing Mike Tomlin ever did, he handed me an envelope” after the hit on Massaquoi, Harrison said. “I’m not going to say what, but he handed me an envelope after that.”

Harrison, who called the blow “a legal hit” after it happened in 2010, said on the podcast he was actually holding back when he launched himself into the Browns’ defenseless wide receiver.

“Listen, on everything I love, on my daddy’s grave, I hit that man with about 50 percent of what I had, and I just hit him because I wanted him to let loose of the ball,” he said. “If I had knew they was gonna fine me $75,000, I would have tried to kill him.”

Harrison’s admission could be problematic for the Steelers, who still are coached by Tomlin (Harrison retired after the 2017 season). NFL rules state that players must pay fines themselves and cannot be reimbursed by anyone associated with their team. Plus, in 2012 the NFL suspended Saints Coach Sean Payton for one season — the most severe punishment ever handed down to a head coach — and punished numerous members of his coaching staff over the team’s bounty system, in which New Orleans players were financially rewarded for big hits and injuries caused to opposing players.

Payton never was accused of actually handing money to players. Instead, the NFL found that he was aware of the scheme, operated by his assistants, and tried to cover it up during the league’s investigation.

Soon after the 2010 game, Steelers President Art Rooney II declared his support for Harrison, saying it was “a legal hit” though it also was “on the borderline.” On Thursday, however, he said that Harrison’s claim that Tomlin gave him “an envelope” was not to be believed.

“I am very certain nothing like this ever happened,” Rooney said in a statement. “I have no idea why James would make a comment like this but there is simply no basis for believing anything like this.”

Asked about Harrison’s comments Thursday during an interview with 105.7 The Fan, Payton said fans “shouldn’t hold their breath” for the league to investigate.

“That’ll be something that’s tucked away or under the rug at [NFL headquarters in New York],” Payton said. “They’ll look into it briefly. … Listen, don’t get me started on that. I lost $6 million in salary. And honestly it was something that I’ll never truly get over because I know how it was handled and how it was run and the reasons behind it. And that’s just the truth.”

