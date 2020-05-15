Gaethje (22-2) earned a major upset at Saturday’s UFC 249 by defeating Tony Ferguson (26-4) with a fifth-round TKO to win the interim title. The current lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, was set to face Ferguson in April but stayed home in his native Dagestan because of travel restrictions enforced in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“[McGregor] doesn’t hold the cards right now,” Gaethje said. “I put myself in a great position. I asked for a say in my destiny, and I showed up. Now I can pick between Khabib and Conor right now. If I wanted to fight Conor right now, I could. Believe me. Why wouldn’t [UFC President] Dana White put that together? But that’s not the fight I want.”

Gaethje made it clear where his priorities lie for his next opponent.

“I have nothing to say to [McGregor]," Gaethje said. “You don’t get to fight me next, unless there are crazy circumstances, where Khabib cannot fight. Then we’ll fight. That’s the only way. Other than that, you don’t get a say. Dana White laughed whenever they told him Conor said he was fighting me. He said, ‘No, Gaethje is fighting Khabib.’ You’re still worth all the money in the game, that’s true. But you’re losing clout when it comes to inside the game.”

McGregor (22-4), who lost the heavyweight title to Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, went on a Twitter tirade Monday, taking aim at both the interim and incumbent champions.

“Its me and Justin next as khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game,” McGregor tweeted, taking a shot at Nurmagomedov’s fighting style, “Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know.”

“Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want. I am going to [expletive] butcher you,” McGregor continued. “Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a [expletive] necklace.”

Last fall, White appeared to prefer McGregor over Gaethje to fight Nurmagomedov if a bout between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson didn’t materialize. McGregor opted to fight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone instead of Gaethje at UFC 246 in January. In his first fight since 2018, McGregor beat Cerrone in 40 seconds.

Nurmagomedov’s decision to bow out of April’s bout put Gaethje in prime position for the title. A last-minute replacement, Gaethje took advantage to knock out Ferguson and set up a showdown with Nurmagomedov.

Gaethje, however, isn’t content.

“That’s the mind-set I have to have, to face the challenge that is Khabib,” Gaethje said at a news conference after UFC 249. “I can’t think of myself as the champion, because for one, I’m not, and for two, Khabib’s still there.”

Nurmagomedov, a Muslim, is observing the holy month of Ramadan and said in March that he’ll need at least 45 days after Ramadan ends on May 23 to properly train for a fight. Gaethje said a title unification match against Nurmagomedov could take place in September.

“That’s the fight I want,” Gaethje said Friday. “That’s the fight I earned and deserve. It’s the only fight out there for me right now.”