And the feeling would be something sports reserve the right to send down their vivid conveyor belt every now and then, one of the things we’re missing nowadays: runaway disbelief at an outcome so inconceivable that it becomes almost incomprehensible. The eyes send the messages to the brain, and the brain replies, Are you sure?

AD

AD

Robin Soderling’s 6-2, 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) win over Nadal in the fourth round of the 2009 French Open qualifies not only as a foremost French Open memory, but also hoards other significance.

It serves as one of those examples that it’s always worthwhile to venture to the arena, even when the conclusion seems foregone. It helps to cement the idea of Nadal as a notable non-diva, a person of uncommon manners and decency, a credit to his parents and his uncle and everyone else in his native Mallorca, someone you’d hate to see on the opposite side of the court but love to see on the opposite side of a greeting. It reminds us of the curious starring role of psychology in sports, because of what happened the next day with the giant it most affected: Roger Federer. And in a golden men’s tennis era of bewildering accomplishment and ambassadorship from the three European men who have ruled the game for about half of forever, it enabled a vital cog on the CV of Federer, sparing his global society of adoring fans a great big dent in their arguments.

Of course, were the late spring of 2020 a normal late spring, and were the 2020 French Open not postponed aspirationally to early autumn, everyone would venture to Paris knowing the outcome. Surely Nadal would win a good-grief 13th French Open. Surely he would win a 20th Grand Slam title to tie Federer in the Everest section of the career list. Well, everyone was similarly certain on May 31, 2009, leaving little reason to venture out to Nadal-Soderling, unless one joined that eternal subset of fans who gawk at Nadal’s muscles.

AD

AD

Nadal had a 31-0 record at the French. He had hogged four straight titles since debuting in 2005 at age 19. He had won three of the previous four Grand Slams, counting Wimbledon 2008 and the 2009 Australian Open. He had never faced the nuisance of even one piddly little fifth set at the French Open. He had swept his previous 32 sets across the previous three Roland Garros tournaments, 51 of his previous 52 sets. For taking the second set of the 2007 final, Federer should have received some sort of token, maybe a plaque or a gift certificate to a Parisian bakery.

In the third and previous round of the 2009 tournament, Nadal mauled the bastion of speed and effort known as Lleyton Hewitt and said, “Surely, this was the best match so far for me this year.” Soon after he said that, one know-it-all wrote this in the Los Angeles Times: “Rafael Nadal tore through Lleyton Hewitt with such frightening dispatch — 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 — that the rest of the draw ought to concede.”

Soderling, ranked 25th in the world and playing in the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time, somehow managed to disregard such misguided advice. Twenty-seven days earlier on clay in Rome, Nadal had ransacked Soderling 6-1, 6-0. If you wanted to wring some curiosity out of the 24-year-old Swede playing the Hercules who would turn 23 three days later, you would have to rummage around their past and fumble into the soap-operatic.

They had met in 2007 in the third round at Wimbledon when dinosaurs roamed the earth and Wimbledon had zero roofs. The match began June 30 and, after rain here and darkness there and rain again over here and seven interruptions all told, ended July 4, with Nadal winning 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (9-11), 4-6, 7-5. “Unbelievable, no?” Nadal said finally afterward, his voice unheard for eons by then. He also fielded questions about how Soderling imitated Nadal’s penchant for picking at his pants, then shared that Soderling never checked on Nadal when Nadal slipped, and never apologized for net-cord luck and never supplied much of a post-match handshake, all of which spurred Nadal to conclude, “In the locker room, for the other players, is not the best guy in the locker room.”

AD

AD

Presented with that testimony, Soderling stayed stoic and said, “I could be talking s--- about a lot of people but I won’t do that,” but did offer, “He must have been in his complaining mood today.” As Martina Navratilova prepared to analyze their French Open match on Tennis Channel, she mentioned Soderling’s ridiculing imitations and said, “Soderling is not the most-liked guy in the locker room anyway, and Nadal gets along with everybody.”

Then Soderling began dictating play.

Then Soderling continued dictating play.

Then the air kept ringing with the pummeling of tennis balls and the impossible sound of the chair umpire saying over and over, “Jeu (game), Soderling.”

AD

Then he had 61 winners to Nadal’s 33, a stunning 27 points in 35 ventures to the net, a last lunge by Nadal that sent a floater into the doubles alley, a brief half-exultation with his arms outstretched, a quick but decent handshake and a polite exchange of, “Good match.”

AD

Soderling would get all the way to the final against Federer and then, in 2010, would defeat Federer and get all the way to the final against Nadal. As the years passed and Nadal’s Roland Garros record mushroomed to its current 93-2 with 12 titles (with one quarterfinal loss to Novak Djokovic in 2016 and one lost walkover in 2017), Soderling’s last Sunday in May 2009 grew ever more outstanding, even if it did stir yammering speculations to this day about Nadal’s level of injury that day. (He would go to Wimbledon a month later but then withdraw before it started.) Regardless, Soderling had furnished a rare day with the occasional sight sports can provide, that of somebody gathering belief as they go.

“I felt if I can win one set,” he said, “why not the second one, and then the third one?” The cold dude said without disrespect, “I kept telling myself, ‘This is just another match.’” He said, “Again, he’s the best clay-court player of all times, but he’s just like someone else to me.”

AD

And Nadal, at 31-1 in Paris, said, “I have to accept my defeat as I accepted my victories: with calm.”

AD

Then two reporters — the splendid Howard Fendrich of the Associated Press and I — converged with the same idea: With Nadal exiting the premises bizarrely on the middle Sunday, we might follow him out — while carefully socially distanced, of course.

It did provide a sight.

As he walked out through halls past various desks of volunteers and otherwise, he stopped by each one, hugging people goodbye, saying he would see them the next year, saying over and over, “Au revoir, merci.” He stopped for a hug with Gael Monfils, the French player who would lose to Federer in the quarterfinals. Then he hauled two large gym bags upstairs to a waiting black Peugeot and stood there packing the trunk.

AD

It was an early, indelible example of Nadal’s long mastery of what you might call the cabdriver test or the security-guard test, of consideration toward all the people who contribute along life’s way. He slid into the passenger seat while his coach and uncle, Toni Nadal, took the back, and a smattering of nearby fans clapped, and off they went down Rue d’Auteuil.

AD

By Monday, when the French sports daily L’Equipe blared “TREMBLEMENT DE TERRE” (Earthquake), 12 male contestants remained, a fresh onus hovering especially on one. Now Federer, with his five Wimbledon titles and his five U.S. Open titles and his three Australian Open titles to that date, faced a shimmering chance at a first French. Now, the nemesis de nemeses, who had foiled Federer in the past four French Opens, a semifinal and three finals, had rebooked his return to Spain. Now Federer would have to cope with the human brain and its trying waves on such occasions. Now Nadal was saying of Federer, “If one guy deserves it, that’s him.” Now on Monday around midafternoon, he fell behind 31-year-old, No. 63-ranked Tommy Haas, by 6-7 (4-7), 5-7, and 3-4, and break point.

“I was in quite some danger right there,” Federer said.

AD

Novak “Djokovic is out, Nadal is out,” Haas said later, “maybe Roger was feeling it a little bit knowing that this is maybe a great opportunity for him to win, and he feels a little extra pressure on himself.”

AD

Federer, unable to say such things out loud at that stage without committing mass disrespect, said, “You’re aware of it. Definitely changes it up, if I were to make the final.”

On the one shot on which all things seemed to hinge, after Haas’s return of serve on that break point, Federer ran around to strike a forehand. It crossed the court. It landed obediently on the favorable side of the line. He gave a slight fist-pump. In the curious psychological experiment on another Monet day, he won that game and the eight after that. The last three sets went 6-4, 6-0, 6-2.

The tournament distilled to Federer and whether the Parisian aesthetes who adore him from the stands might witness the Parisian reward for his game of extravagant beauty. He beat Monfils in three sets, Juan Martin del Potro in a tough five, Soderling in an anticlimactic three. He said that after having won his first Wimbledon at 21, his first Australian at 22 and his first U.S. at 23, he had learned anew the value of having waited for something, his first French coming at 27.

It would become, of course, his only French title, even if he might cringe over the chances that appeared and disappeared in a 2011 final with Nadal. The 2009 French Open would turn up as an integral part of Federer history and tennis history, because it would give Federer the full range of Grand Slam china, a distinction Nadal and Djokovic later would attain. Without it, the lingering argument for Federer as the best player of all time, an argument still simmering and raging worldwide, would weaken. And it all owed to one unanticipated middle Sunday that went from impressionist to surreal, when a guy only the hopeless tennis intellectuals knew would blast balls still ringing in memory.

AD

AD

Soderling would reach a career-high ranking of No. 4 in November 2010. He would make that 2010 French final and lose in three sets to Nadal, make the 2011 quarterfinals and lose in three sets to Nadal, withdraw from the 2011 U.S. Open because of mononucleosis, battle that illness well into 2012 and appear in no further Grand Slams. He would retire officially in 2015. He is 35, an age Nadal will reach as a probable favorite at the 2021 French Open, as the most dominant major athlete at any sporting event, with one disruption that year after year seems more and more outlandish.