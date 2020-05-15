Here’s your TV lineup.

All times Eastern.

Soccer

German professional soccer is the world’s first major team-sport league to return from its coronavirus hiatus, and the Fox Sports cable networks will air a number of Bundesliga matches to U.S. television audiences this weekend and on Monday.

Saturday

Dortmund vs. Schalke, 9:30 a.m., Fox Sports 1: The Revierderby has an American flair this year, with budding U.S. star Giovanni Reyna playing for Dortmund and Weston McKennie playing for Schalke.

Leipzig vs. Freiburg, 9:30 a.m., Fox Sports 2: Host Leipzig features another American: 21-year-old Leipzig MF-D Tyler Adams.

Augsburg vs. Wolfsburg, 9:30 a.m., Fox Soccer Plus: Winner of just one of its last nine, relegation-threatened Augsburg is playing its first game under new manager Heiko Herrlich. Wolfsburg is one point out of Europa League qualification.

Frankfurt vs. Monchengladbach, 12:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1: Monchengladbach enters with a two-point lead over Bayer Leverkusen for the Bundesliga’s final Champions League slot.

Sunday

Cologne vs. Mainz, 9:30 a.m., Fox Sports 1: Cologne was one of the Bundesliga’s hottest teams when play was halted, having won eight of 11 matches.

Union Berlin vs. Bayern Munich, noon, Fox Sports 1: Seven-time defending Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich led Dortmund by four points, Leipzig by five and Monchengladbach by six entering the weekend.

Monday

Werder Bremen vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 2:30 p.m., Fox Sports 2: Werder Bremen needs a run to avoid relegation, while Leverkusen is on the verge of the Champions League.

UFC

UFC Fight Night, 9 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

UFC will put on a mixed-martial arts card in Jacksonville for the second straight Saturday, this one headlined by a heavyweight bout between Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris, who were scheduled to headline a UFC card in Washington in December before Harris had to pull out because of the tragic kidnapping and slaying of his stepdaughter in Alabama.

Harris’s last non-disqualification loss came in October 2017, and his last bout in July was a 12-second knockout of Aleksei Oleinik.

Main card

Featherweights, Song Yadong vs. Marlon Vera

Middleweights, Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Featherweights, Dan Ige vs. Edson Barboza

Women’s strawweights, Claudia Gadelha vs. Angela Hill

Heavyweights, Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris

Golf

Charity skins game, 2 p.m. Sunday, NBC, NBC Sports Network, Golf Channel

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson will team up against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff for a four-ball skins match at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., with the proceeds going to charities that benefit people affected by the pandemic.

The competitors will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social-distancing guidelines, with “appropriate testing measures” utilized “to help protect the health and safety of the golfers, production crew and others on site.” NBC’s broadcast team will mostly handle the play-by-play from off-site facilities — Mike Tirico will broadcast from his home in Michigan — though reporters Jerry Foltz and Steve Sands will be on the course with the golfers.

As of earlier this week, McIlroy — the world’s No. 1-ranked golfer — and Johnson (No. 5) had been installed as -225 favorites on the moneyline, with Fowler and Wolff as +175 underdogs.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Fox

Stock-car racing’s top series had only run four races this season when it was suspended because of the coronavirus, and NASCAR will start playing catch-up starting Sunday (there’s another race Wednesday night at Darlington, this one televised by Fox Sports 1). Among the story lines to watch is whether the three drivers for Team Penske — Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski — can continue their early run of success: Logano has won two of the four races this year, Blaney finished second at the Daytona 500 and the three have combined to lead on 315 of 992 laps this season (31.8 percent).

Ryan Newman, meanwhile, will be back on the track after his horrific last-lap crash in the Daytona 500. He was knocked unconscious and suffered a brain bruise in the crash.

“I’m healthy. I’ve been blessed with another layer of this situation giving me more time to heal, and I look forward to being back in the seat, for sure,” Newman said late last month.