The assault, menacing and discharge of a firearm charges are felonies. He also was charged with prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment, both of which are misdemeanors.
“We are aware of the situation and have informed the NFL League Office. We will continue to gather more information and have no further comment at this time,” the Redskins said in a statement.
The incident happened close to the practice facility for the Denver Broncos, where Latimer, 27, played for the first four years of his career after being taken in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. He spent the last two years with the New York Giants, having his best season last fall with 24 catches for 300 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned 24 kickoffs for an average of 23.8 yards last year.
He was expected to battle for a spot in a Washington receiver group that lacks a veteran presence.
