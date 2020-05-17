The ninth pick of the 2019 NFL draft, Oliver was released Sunday morning after posting bail; both counts are misdemeanors. “We are aware of the situation and we are gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this point,” the Bills said in a statement.

Three other NFL players were taken into police custody from early Saturday morning to Saturday evening.

Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer was charged with second-degree assault, menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm early Saturday morning in a Denver suburb. A statement posted online by the Douglas County sheriff said deputies responded to reports of gunshots in an apartment at a complex. Inside, authorities said, they found three men — one with minor injuries that were not from a gunshot. Latimer was the only one arrested, the statement said. The assault, menacing and firearm charges are felonies. Latimer also was charged with prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment, both misdemeanors.

“At this time there is no additional information to be released,” Latimer’s attorney, Harvey Steinberg, wrote in an email to The Washington Post. “Once the investigation is concluded there will be a complete understanding of what and more importantly why things occurred.”

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar and New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker turned themselves in Saturday after arrest warrants were issued for them Thursday in Florida. Baker was accused of using a semiautomatic firearm to rob multiple people, with Dunbar’s help, of more than $11,000 in cash plus watches and other valuables worth more than $60,000.

Lawyers for Baker and Dunbar told the Associated Press they have signed affidavits from witnesses that clear their clients.

The NFL has told teams that they can begin reopening facilities this week. Teams may do so under state and local guidelines and if they comply with health and safety protocols previously outlined by the league. Coaches and most players are not permitted to be in the facilities during this initial phase of reopening.

