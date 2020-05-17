Pigrome had some memorable moments at Maryland, running for a game-winning touchdown in double-overtime against Central Florida in 2016 and coming up one play short of an upset win against Ohio State in 2018, but he never found sustained success.
After appearing in 11 games and starting once as a true freshman, Pigrome earned Maryland’s starting job as a sophomore in 2017 but tore his ACL in the second half of the season opener and missed the rest of the season.
Pigrome served as the backup behind Kasim Hill in 2018, moving back into the starting role only after Hill tore his ACL during the 10th game of the season.
After Coach Michael Locksley took over the program in December 2018, Josh Jackson transferred in from Virginia Tech and became Maryland’s starter. Hill transferred to Tennessee, and Pigrome started three games while Jackson dealt with an ankle injury.
Jackson has one more season of eligibility, and rising redshirt freshman Lance LeGendre also remains on the roster. The Terps announced the addition of Alabama transfer Taulia Tagovailoa on Friday, but the sophomore will need a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible to play next season.
Western Kentucky, which plays in Conference USA, finished 9-4 last season under first-year coach Tyson Helton. It lost its primary starting quarterback, Ty Storey, who passed for 2,567 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his final season of eligibility. Steven Duncan, the Hilltoppers’ No. 2 quarterback last year, transferred to Tarleton State last week.
