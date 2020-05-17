The sneakers came from the collection of Jordan Geller, founder of sneaker museum Shoezeum. It was not immediately known who purchased them, but this much is certain: Given the enormous popularity and enormous ratings of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary, their value was at an all-time high.
“I decided to sell because now is the right time,” Geller, who bought the shoes in 2012, told Darren Rovell of Action Network. “Your tweets about Michael Jordan memorabilia convinced me to sell them.”
“The Last Dance,” a 10-part series that chronicles the sixth and final NBA championship season of Jordan’s Bulls in 1997-98, has drawn an average of more than 5 million viewers each week.
Jordan memorabilia has always drawn sky-high prices. A pair of Converse shoes he wore in the 1984 Olympics brought $190,373 in June 2017. The Air Jordan 12 model that he wore during the “Flu Game” sold for $104,765 in 2013.
Another pair of Nikes, the “Moon Shoes” created by legendary Oregon track coach and Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman, set a record price of $437,500 last year. They got their name from the impression their waffle soles left, mimicking the footprints of astronauts on the moon.
The spikes worn by Roger Bannister when he became the first man to run a mile in less than four minutes in 1954 were sold for $409,000 in 2015.
