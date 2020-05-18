Howe, who will remain in isolation at home for a few weeks, said last week that he began experiencing symptoms on May 3, including chills that made his whole body shake “like a leaf,” fatigue he described as “total” and a loss of his sense of taste.
“That’s the thing. My taste buds still aren’t there. I know I should eat but nothing at all makes you want to eat,” he told KPRC-TV last week as he made his recovery in the ICU.
Howe played 11 MLB seasons with the Pirates, Astros and Cardinals between 1974 and 1985 before becoming a manager. He led the “Moneyball” Oakland Athletics to three straight American League playoff appearances between 2000 and 2002 before finishing his managerial career with the New York Mets.
Regarded as one of the sport’s nicest people, Howe was cheered to health by a number of MLB employees and reporters.
Sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter to track the outbreak. All stories linked in the newsletter are free to access.
Want to send best wishes on behalf of our entire organization to former @Mets manager Art Howe who is in a Houston hospital battling COVID-19. Never have met a nicer man.— Jay Horwitz (@Jay_HorwitzPR) May 15, 2020
If we had a Nicest Man in Baseball contest, Art Howe might win in a landslide. All the best to a wonderful guy. https://t.co/0ltnoH0lAA— Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) May 15, 2020
Prayers to Art Howe, one of the nicest men who ever wore a baseball uniform, who's in intensive care in Houston with COVID-19.— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 14, 2020