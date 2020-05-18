Former MLB player and manager Art Howe was able to leave a Houston hospital on Sunday after a nearly week-long intensive-care stay because of covid-19.

“Relief, back in my own bedroom, it’s just sweet,” Howe, 73, told reporters. “It was a long five days or so. I’m finally feeling a little bit better. Still not able to eat real good, taste buds are giving me a hard time. It’s just nice to be back home and hopefully continue to progress.”

Howe, who will remain in isolation at home for a few weeks, said last week that he began experiencing symptoms on May 3, including chills that made his whole body shake “like a leaf,” fatigue he described as “total” and a loss of his sense of taste.

“That’s the thing. My taste buds still aren’t there. I know I should eat but nothing at all makes you want to eat,” he told KPRC-TV last week as he made his recovery in the ICU.

Howe played 11 MLB seasons with the Pirates, Astros and Cardinals between 1974 and 1985 before becoming a manager. He led the “Moneyball” Oakland Athletics to three straight American League playoff appearances between 2000 and 2002 before finishing his managerial career with the New York Mets.

Regarded as one of the sport’s nicest people, Howe was cheered to health by a number of MLB employees and reporters.