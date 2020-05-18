In a video he posted Monday, Roethlisberger is shown cutting it loose with his arm, then getting his hair cut short. Or, in the case of his beard, at least getting it trimmed down from “castaway” to “hipster.”

Roethlisberger hurls passes in the video to Pittsburgh teammates James Conner, Ryan Switzer and JuJu Smith-Schuster, the latter of whom tells the camera: “He’s ba-ack. Stay tuned.”

Smith-Schuster repeated that sentiment on social media Monday, and Switzer tweeted: “I can’t wait to get out there with my brother. All the hard work and sacrifices are about to come to fruition.”

Although he is glimpsed only briefly while throwing in the video, Roethlisberger does not appear overweight, lending further credence to the 38-year-old’s claim in March that he was “lighter and in better shape than I was in either of the past two years.” He was moved to make those comments after a video he made to encourage social distancing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic sparked accusations that he had become “fat” while recovering from his surgery.

Roethlisberger said at the time that he was given the go-ahead to start throwing again in February and that he was on schedule to “gradually ramp up the number of days and the throws and the distance and the velocity.” He added that he had “complete confidence” he would be able to “come back and play well.”

Steelers fans can only hope the six-time Pro Bowl honoree fulfills that promise, because in Roethlisberger’s absence last season, Pittsburgh’s other quarterbacks mostly struggled.

Backups Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges combined to throw just 18 touchdown passes against 17 interceptions, and neither managed to complete as much as 63 percent of his passes or post a yards-per-attempt figure higher than 6.6. The Steelers ranked next to last in the NFL with 186.3 passing yards per game and a passer rating of 76.1.

Even with those issues at football’s most important position, the Steelers finished just one game out of the playoffs at 8-8, so there is reason in Pittsburgh to feel that a successful comeback by Roethlisberger could also return to the team to Super Bowl contender status.

The media was calling this overweight? Laughable. Ben looks to be in fine shape. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/j9hvU61scM — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) May 18, 2020

The Steelers already signaled their confidence that Roethlisberger would not only play well in 2020 but for another year or two when they chose not to address his position in free agency or the draft.

“He’s doing great thus far,” Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin said last week during a chat with fans (via triblive.com). “He’s in great physical condition. Rehabilitation in regards to the injury itself is going well. I hear nothing but positive reports from that standpoint. There have been no bumps in the road.”

Conner was left with “no doubt” that Roethlisberger will be ready to roll.

“I know his work ethic and I just know his mind-set and what he’s capable of and what he wants to do,” the running back said recently (via Pro Football Talk). “That’s what we all want to do. That’s win it all. Just take it one game at a time. So he’s looking healthy. He’s fired up. He’s anxious to play. I can’t wait to get out there with him. I’m going to play my heart out for him and the rest of my teammates.”

Of Roethlisberger’s beard, Conner said: “It was wild. He was growing it out until he made that NFL pass, and he did that. He’s looking good, and the beard looks good, too.”

Good luck #NFL.. we got a QB and a just plain nasty defense. #SteelerNation pic.twitter.com/qxhwUHiL0x — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) May 18, 2020