According to the report, Latimer had been at a poker game with several friends Friday night when he started arguing with another guest at the game. The host of the event, described in the report as Latimer’s best friend, kicked everyone out. Latimer returned later, angrily blaming his friend for the fight. He pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot his friend and the friend’s girlfriend.
He later fired the gun near his friend, who eventually was able to pin Latimer to the wall but not before Latimer hit the friend on the head with the gun, the report said.
According to 9News, Latimer’s attorney, Harvey Steinberg, told the court Monday that the original argument was over allegations of sexual assault against a 4-year-old. The sexual assault allegations, Steinberg told the court, were not against Latimer.
Latimer signed with the Redskins as a free agent in March. He has played for the Denver Broncos and New York Giants during his six-year NFL career.
