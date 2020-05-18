Michael Jordan’s 6-0 Finals record, coupled with years of effortless soaring and late-game heroics, conjured an air of invincibility and inevitability. But the Chicago Bulls’ fifth and sixth titles were studies in survival. Episode 9 detailed two trying moments in Jordan’s second three-peat, the famous “Flu Game” against the Utah Jazz in the 1997 Finals and a trying seven-game triumph over the Indiana Pacers in the 1998 Eastern Conference finals.

By this point, Jordan was well into his 30s. He remained a scoring champ and an MVP-caliber player — winning the award in 1998 — but his game was becoming more mental than physical. The player who glided by the Portland Trail Blazers in 1992 and the Phoenix Suns in 1993 was working harder to achieve the same results, especially against top competition in the playoffs.

AD

AD

In 1997, Jordan had to deal with the Hall of Fame duo of John Stockton and Karl Malone, plus the most dramatic health scare of his playoff career. Remember: Jordan never missed a game due to injury or illness during 13 postseason trips. But with the Bulls and Jazz tied 2-2 in the Finals, he became suddenly and violently ill the night before a pivotal Game 5 in Utah.

This scene has been the subject of rumors and speculation for years given the timing, Jordan’s late-night habits and the Jazz’s intense fan base. The official account: Jordan ordered out for a late-night pizza, five people arrived with the pie, and the delivery crew sought a glimpse of Jordan. Tim Grover, Jordan’s longtime trainer, said he immediately “got a bad feeling” about the unusual scene.

“I ate the pizza all by myself,” Jordan said. “I wake up about 2:30 [a.m.] throwing up left and right. It really wasn’t the ‘Flu Game.’ It was food poisoning.”

AD

AD

Grover found Jordan in his room “curled up in a ball shaking,” and he couldn’t keep food down the next day. Jordan rested in bed and received fluids intravenously, insisting to his mother that he would play. By game time, the television broadcast reported that he was suffering from “flu-like symptoms” and that he was running on short sleep.

“I’m going to try,” Jordan recalled. “If anything, I can be a decoy.”

Scottie Pippen realized quickly that a woozy Jordan “was in pretty bad shape” and the Bulls started slow. With the series hanging in the balance, Jordan gathered himself during timeouts and led a comeback. On a critical possession in the final minute, Pippen drew a double-team and kicked the ball out to Jordan, who drained a three-pointer and then sank into his teammate’s arms as he walked off the court and collapsed on the bench. Jordan finished with 38 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in 44 minutes.

AD

AD

The show of perseverance became one of the most memorable moments of Jordan’s career, and it enabled the Bulls to return home to finish off the Jazz in Game 6. While a healthy Jordan scored 39 points in the title-clinching game, Steve Kerr hit the dagger. Less than two years after they had traded punches during a training camp fight, Jordan told Kerr during a late timeout that he would be looking to pass to him.

“I hadn’t performed very well in the Finals,” Kerr admitted. “I was struggling. I was so hard on myself. As a role player, I’d get five shots a game. Every shot took on way too much importance.”

Nevertheless, Kerr told Jordan he would be ready. When John Stockton left Kerr to double-team, just as Jordan had anticipated, the ball came to Kerr as promised. Kerr swished the dagger.

AD

“Tonight, Steve Kerr earned his wings,” Jordan told reporters after the game.

AD

Kerr made the most of his moment in the sun during the Bulls’ 1997 championship parade. In front of a massive crowd, Kerr said that Coach Phil Jackson had drawn up the final play for Jordan but that Jordan had said that he “[didn’t] feel real comfortable in these situations.”

“I thought to myself, ‘I guess I have to bail Michael out again,’ ” Kerr said to a round of knowing laughter, including from Jordan on stage. “The shot went in. That’s my story. I’m sticking to it.”

Jordan’s supreme mental focus and Kerr’s shot-making would prove pivotal again in the 1998 Eastern Conference finals. The Pacers were tough, tested and deep with Reggie Miller, Jalen Rose, Mark Jackson, Chris Mullin and Rik Smits. Chicago staked a 2-0 lead, but Miller evened the series by freeing himself from Jordan with a shove before burying a brilliant game-winner. Eventually, Indiana pushed Chicago to Game 7 — something none of the Bulls’ six Finals opponents ever accomplished. Jackson was forced to remind his team, which wasn’t accustomed to do-or-die games, during a pre-game speech that they needed “to face the possibility that you can lose.”

AD

AD

To the press, Jordan confidently offered a Joe Namath-like guarantee: “We will win Game 7.” Behind the scenes, he looked nervous in the hours before the game and warned a camera crew not to “scare the s---” out of teammate Scott Burrell by trying to talk to him during such a pressure-packed moment.

After falling into an early hole, Chicago’s experience won out. Kerr hit a key three-pointer midway through the fourth quarter, and Rose said Indiana folded down the stretch “like we were a 9th-grade team that had no shot.”

“Steve Kerr hit the biggest shot of the series,” Miller said. “We had the better team. I really do believe that. Their championship DNA and championship experience rose to the forefront.”

AD

Jordan was the picture of relief during the post-game celebration, walking from teammate to teammate in the locker room to dole out handshakes.

AD

“Big shots, boy,” he said to Kerr. “That’s huge. That’s huge. That’s the hardest we’ve worked in 13 years. God d---.”

Best quote: “This [Bryon Russell] kid comes up to me and says, ‘Why did you quit? You knew I could guard your a--.’ From that point on, he’s been on my list.” — Michael Jordan

Regrettably, “The Last Dance” didn’t spent much time on the Jazz’s Hall of Fame duo in Episode 9 or 10. Jordan briefly mentioned that Malone’s 1997 MVP award “fueled the fire for me” — much like Charles Barkley’s recognition had four years before — and he didn’t address Stockton at all.

AD

Jordan did, however, have plenty to say about Jazz wing Bryon Russell, a 13-year pro best known for being brushed aside during Jordan’s game-winner to close the 1998 Finals.

According to Jordan, he stopped by a Jazz practice to greet Malone and Stockton during his retirement from baseball. Russell, then a loud-mouthed rookie, razzed Jordan about his decision to leave the NBA to play baseball. Perplexed, Jordan turned to the Jazz’s veterans to silence their younger teammate and bring him back into line.

AD

Russell’s point of view was not included in the documentary, leaving Stockton to describe him as a “playful guy” who “earned the right” to take on the toughest defensive assignments due to his “incredible effort.” Jordan told this story during his Hall of Fame induction speech, so perhaps Russell decided to keep a safe distance during the documentary.

AD

In any event, Russell’s words came back to bite him when Jordan hit a game-winner over him in Game 1 of the 1997 Finals — a shot that foreshadowed his series-clinching jumper in 1998.

“I knew how [Russell] played,” Jordan said. “He played on the front of his toes. Give him a head-and-shoulder fake one way, he can’t stop.”

Funniest moment: Outlasting the Pacers in the 1998 East finals came with a cherry on top for Jordan because Larry Bird was their coach.

AD

Bird’s Boston Celtics had swept the Bulls out of the 1986 playoffs despite Jordan’s 63 points in Game 2. What’s more, Jordan had spent the first six years of his career being compared unfavorably to Bird and Magic Johnson because both had won rings that he lacked.

Bird, like Jordan, was a ruthless competitor and trash talker. In behind-the-scenes footage, the two greats shared a moment of mutual respect after Chicago’s Game 7 win — which Jordan delighted in turning profane.

“You b----,” Jordan told Bird. “F--- you. You gave us a run for our money. You can work on that golf game of yours.”

Most revealing scene: Episode 9 featured two poignant subplots: The assassination of Steve Kerr’s father, and the revelation that security guard Gus Lett had emerged as a father figure to Jordan in the years after James Jordan’s murder.

Kerr’s father, Malcolm, was shot and killed in 1984 while working as a university president in Beirut. At the time, Kerr was a college basketball player at the University of Arizona.

“I received a phone call in the middle of the night from a family friend,” Kerr said, holding back tears. “He said, ‘Steve, I have terrible news.’ Basketball was the one thing I could do to take my mind off what happened. I went to practice the next day. I didn’t know what else to do. I used to think about it all the time when I was playing. During the national anthem, I would think about my dad. He would love this right now.”

Although Jordan had lived through a similar tragedy, the two teammates never shared their stories.

“Michael lived a different life than the rest of us out of necessity,” Kerr said. “It was very difficult to reach him emotionally. We never discussed that. I think it was too painful for each of us.”

Jordan did lean on Lett, a Chicago policeman who began looking out for him during his second season with the Bulls. Lett’s widow described tearful late-night calls from Jordan after his father’s death, adding that Jordan was one of the first to notice that Lett was slowing down as he battled lung cancer.

“He was a protector,” Jordan said of Lett. “He was more than that. I had to have him next to me wherever I went.”

While Lett’s chemotherapy and deteriorating health kept him away from the Bulls during the 1998 playoffs, he returned for Game 7 against the Pacers. Jordan stated said that Lett was “inspirational” and that he “wanted to win this game for Gus.”

As the Bulls celebrated their victory, cameras caught Lett in a quiet moment in the hallway, clutching a basketball in his hands.

“Michael snatched the game ball for me,” he said, smiling. “That’s all right.”