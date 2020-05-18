The country’s pro sports leagues have been shuttered amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, and while they have been making tentative plans to resume play, it remains unclear when and how they will be able to do so.
Major League Baseball has made a return-to-play proposal to its players’ union with an eye toward a possible resumption of training next month and a season beginning in early July, perhaps with teams playing in their home cities and stadiums but being grouped geographically to limit travel. The NBA has been exploring completing its season, perhaps by playing at a single site in Orlando or Las Vegas.
The NFL has the luxury of time, with its season not scheduled to begin until September. The league released a schedule for a full 2020 season and said it hopes to play a full and on-time season, with teams in their home cities and stadiums, but will adjust if needed.
The situation in California has seemed potentially problematic for the leagues, especially after last week’s news that Los Angeles County might extend its safer-at-home order for three months even while easing some restrictions. But Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced Monday that he can foresee pro sports returning early next month, albeit with restrictions.
“Sporting events, pro sports in that first week or so of June without spectators and modifications and very prescriptive conditions also could begin to move forward,” Newsom said. “And a number of other sectors of our economy will open up, again, if we hold these trend lines in the next number of weeks.”
In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced that professional sports can resume May 31 without in-person spectators.