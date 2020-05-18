McIlroy and Dustin Johnson eventually defeated the duo of Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in Sunday’s charity event in in Juno Beach, Fla.

Under a drastically revised schedule after the PGA Tour canceled events in March, April and May, it plans to stage regular events starting June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth.

No fans, however, will be allowed at that tournament or at least the next three. While three majors are still planned for later this year — the PGA Championship in August, the U.S. Open in September and the Masters in November — the earliest a PGA Tour event might have galleries could be in mid-July, at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill.

“We really want to see it back to normal,” Trump said in his interview with NBC host Mike Tirico (via the Associated Press), “so when we have all these thousands, tens of thousands of people going to your majors and going to golf tournaments, we want them to be having that same experience. We don’t want them having to wear masks and be doing what we’ve been doing for the last number of months. Because that’s not getting back to normal.

“We want to be back to normal, where you have the big crowds, and they’re practically standing on top of each other and they’re enjoying themselves, not where they’re worried,” Trump continued. “But in the meantime, they do the social distancing, and they practice that. And they’ve been doing really well. The country is ready to start moving forward.”

Trump has been urging a reopening of the nation’s economy, and many states have begun to do so, at least partially. He has talked about the particular importance of getting sports back on track, and has complained about seeing reruns of old sporting events on TV, and he repeated those points Sunday.

“I was getting tired of watching 10-year-old tournaments, where you know who won,” the president told Tirico (via golfweek.com).

“We want to get sports back,” Trump said Sunday at another point (via Yahoo Sports). “We miss sports. We need sports in terms of the psyche of our country.

“We want big, big stadiums loaded with people. We don’t want to have 15,000 people watching Alabama-LSU, as an example.”

Trump asked if athletes should be tested before regular folks: "The athletes will be tested carefully. People who want to go will be tested. Ultimately, we'll end up with a cure/vaccine. Before that, things will be back to normal." — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) May 17, 2020

“[Trump] knows the American people are yearning for the things we used to take for granted, sports being a big one of them,” Ari Fleischer, a White House press secretary during the presidential administration of George W. Bush, said recently (via NPR).

However, the Trump administration’s top expert on the pandemic, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Anthony S. Fauci, recently warned in a Senate hearing of “the danger of trying to open the country prematurely.” Fauci has stressed the need for greater testing and contact tracing nationwide, and earlier this month he expressed hope that if those steps are taken then the NFL might be able to play games in stadiums potentially half-full with fans.

Looking ahead to arguably the most prestigious event on the golf calendar, Trump said Sunday (via the New York Times), “When you have the Masters, we want to have big crowds. And now, right now, that’s not what they’re planning, but you never know what happens. Things can happen very quickly.”

“You’ll never make up for the lives that were lost, but we’re going to rebuild … and we’re starting, really, right now at your event,” Trump told Tirico (via golfweek.com). “It’s the beginning of live events, and you’re going to have the Masters pretty soon. That’ll be a little unusual. But it’s great to be playing.”

Saying elsewhere in the interview, “I haven’t played really since the problem started — I haven’t been able to play golf, I’ve been very busy,” Trump asserted: “I love golf, I love even the exercise. It’s a great game. It’s really so great to see these great players playing. I know them and they’re really terrific people.”

Trump was asked about McIlroy, who played a round with the president in 2017 but declared last week: “We’re in the midst of something that’s pretty serious right now, and the fact that [Trump is] trying to politicize it and make it a campaign rally and say we’re administering the most tests in world like it is a contest — there’s something that just is terrible. It’s not the way a leader should act. There’s a sort of diplomacy that you need to have, and I don’t think he’s showing that — especially in these times.”

Trump pivoted away from those remarks, saying (via golf.com), “A lot of [Tour pros] are very political, actually. Some like my politics very much and probably some don’t. I guess the ones that don’t I don’t get to see as much, but they seem to like it.”

“I know so many of the Tour players and they’re really fantastic people. I can’t think of anyone I don’t like,” he added. “I can’t say that necessarily in life, but when you meet these Tour players, they’re just great people, it’s something very special.”

