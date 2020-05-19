The 152nd edition of the race will take place over a shorter distance — a mile and an eighth rather than its challenging mile and a half, the New York Racing Association announced. Its purse will be reduced by a one-third to $1 million and, although it one of the sport’s crown jewels, no spectators will be allowed at the Elmont, N.Y., track.
“It was tough to ask developing 3-year horses to go that far after not racing for months,” David O’Rourke, the chief executive of the New York Racing Association, told the New York Times. “As far as the purse, we partly rely on casino revenues, and it doesn’t look like they are running anytime soon.”
The change in the Triple Crown schedule is not without precedent. From 1923 through 1932, the Preakness was run before the Derby. Only three days ago, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) announced that the state’s horse racing tracks would be allowed to open June 1.
“This is the year for traditions to go out the window,” O’Rourke said.
The Breeders’ Cup is scheduled for Nov. 6 and 7 at Kentucky’s Keeneland Race Course.
“The Belmont Stakes is a New York institution that will provide world-class entertainment for sports fans during these challenging times,” O’Rourke said in a statement. “While this will certainly be a unique running of this historic race, we are grateful to be able to hold the Belmont Stakes in 2020. … Fans across the country can look forward to a day of exceptional thoroughbred racing at a time when entertainment and sports are so important to providing a sense of normalcy.”