“I think it’s unfortunate that we won’t do it in front of the home fans in the ballpark, but I think we’re going to reach a heck of a lot more people to do it this way,” Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo told MASN reporter Dan Kolko. “This is an accomplishment and a joy for everybody to share in, because we were all involved. The whole DMV should be proud of this team, and they should share in the accolades.”

The Nationals also announced the upcoming premiere of “Improbable,” a two-part, team-produced documentary about their 2019 playoff run. Part 1, which will cover the National League wild-card game, division series and championship series, will debut Saturday at 7 p.m. on MASN and Nationals.com. Part 2 will premiere Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ahead of the virtual ring ceremony on the same platforms. MLB produced a World Series documentary that premiered in December, but it featured only three pieces of exclusive footage, all of which focused on Washington’s opponent, the Houston Astros.

We’re calling to tell you we’re unveiling our World Series championship rings Sunday, May 24.@budweiserusa // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/51yKqcrCVN — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 19, 2020

Nationals Manager Dave Martinez and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman were among the other guests who joined Kolko following Tuesday’s announcements on a special edition of “Kolko and Friends.” Martinez, whose team was a season-worst 12 games under .500 on May 24 last year, said the ring ceremony will be “a very epic, very emotional moment.” Zimmerman said the players are excited to finally see the design and hopeful they will actually receive the rings “sooner rather than later.”

“Nobody knows what’s going to happen with this year,” Zimmerman said of baseball’s potential return. “Even if we do play, which all of us are hoping for, there’s probably not going to be fans in the stands. We were trying to think of a way that we could let the players get their rings, or see their rings, and also let the fans be a part of it.”

Sunday’s ceremony will help benefit the NATS4GOOD Community Response Fund. Fans who donate online or via text during the presentation will have a chance to share a message of support, with select messages featured during the program.