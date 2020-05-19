The NFL is taking other steps to strengthen its minority hiring practices, including requiring teams and the league office to consider minority and female candidates for a wide range of executive positions and hosting coaching fellowship programs by all teams for minority coaches.

AD

Owners also ratified a resolution Tuesday, proposed by the league’s workplace diversity committee and its competition committee, by which a team cannot block an assistant coach from interviewing for a coordinator job with another team, or a front office executive from interviewing for an assistant GM role with another team.

AD

“We believe these new policies demonstrate the NFL Owners’ commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in the NFL,” Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II, the chairman of the workplace diversity committee, said in a written statement. “The development of young coaches and young executives is a key to our future. These steps will assure coaching and football personnel are afforded a fair and equitable opportunity to advance throughout our football operations. We also have taken important steps to ensure that our front offices, which represent our clubs in so many different ways, come to reflect the true diversity of our fans and our country.”

The league plans to move ahead with other diversity measures that do not require a vote of the owners. That includes requiring teams to interview at least two minority candidates from outside the organization, instead of one, to satisfy the Rooney Rule with head coaching vacancies, and formally applying the rule to openings for coordinator jobs. To this point, the league had only applied the Rooney Rule to coordinator vacancies on an informal basis, instructing teams to comply as a best practice but not imposing penalties for noncompliance.

AD

“The NFL is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, which I believe is critical to our continued success,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a written statement. “While we have seen positive strides in our coaching ranks over the years aided by the Rooney Rule, we recognize, after the last two seasons, that we can and must do more. The policy changes made today are bold and demonstrate the commitment of our ownership to increase diversity in leadership positions throughout the league.”

AD

But the draft-position proposal is on hold. Under the proposal, a team could have moved up six spots in the third-round draft order by hiring a minority head coach and 10 spots by hiring a minority GM. The proposal was made after a firing-and-hiring cycle earlier this offseason in which only one minority head coach was hired. That was the Washington Redskins’ Ron Rivera, who held the same position this past season for the Carolina Panthers. No African American head coaches were hired.

The measure would have represented a shift from the NFL’s usual approach to minority hiring. The league usually has stressed opportunities for minority candidates. The long-standing Rooney Rule — named for late Steelers owner Dan Rooney, Art Rooney’s father and the former chairman of the diversity committee — requires teams to interview minority candidates but does not address hiring decisions. This proposal would have created incentives for owners and teams to hire minority candidates.

AD

The measure was praised last week by Cyrus Mehri, the co-founder of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, the diversity group that works closely with the NFL on its minority hiring. But some prominent African American coaches expressed reservations about the proposed new approach, including Los Angeles Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn and Tony Dungy, the former coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts who now is an NFL studio analyst with NBC.

AD

Four of the 32 NFL teams currently have minority head coaches: Rivera with the Redskins, Lynn with the Chargers, Mike Tomlin with the Steelers and Brian Flores with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins’ Chris Grier and the Cleveland Browns’ Andrew Berry are the league’s only African American general managers.

The owners were scheduled to vote during the video conference to raise the league’s per-team debt ceiling from the current $350 million. They were to be briefed by Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer. Teams were permitted to reopen their facilities beginning Tuesday, without coaches and most players at this point, if they are in compliance with league protocols and are permitted to do so under state and local guidelines.

AD

The owners are to speak again by video conference next week to consider rule-change proposals.