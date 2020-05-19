At the time of the shutdown, the Milwaukee Bucks were the overwhelming favorite to win the NBA title. Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP, the Bucks posted a 53-12 record and were projected to waltz through the East in dominating fashion, per Basketball Reference’s playoff probabilities report. Milwaukee is given a 69-percent chance to win the Eastern Conference Finals and a 51-percent chance to hang the next championship banner. In the West, Basketball Reference had the Los Angeles Lakers as the favorite to emerge from the NBA Finals as the last team standing (44 percent chance to win the West, 19 percent chance to win the title).

Yet if we are looking at which team is most deserving to win a championship, by virtue of above-average seasons and consistently good rosters, then neither of those two teams fit the bill. Bill James, widely considered the godfather of baseball analytics, presented one method to determine which baseball team was most deserving to win a World Series. He postulated “you deserve to win if you consistently put out a competitive team, which has a chance to win” and went about constructing a simple point system to rank franchises based on merit. It’s so simple, we already applied it to the NFL and can easily adapt it to the NBA as well.

All teams get zero points at the start of the 2004-05 season, the first year the league expanded to 30 teams with new divisional alignments separating the league into six divisions of five teams. A team gets one point if it fails to win the NBA title in that year, another point if it made the playoffs, two more points if it finishes with 50 or more wins and three more points if it wins 60 games or more. The points accrue each year the team fails to win a championship. If a team does win a title, their point total resets to zero. Win two titles in any five-year span and the point total is reduced further to minus-10. As you would expect, this system will send the Golden State Warriors to the bottom of the list. Their dominating run of three titles in five years is not what we are looking for. We are looking for those teams that field a competitive, playoff-bound club every year but still fall short.

1. Houston Rockets

71 points, last won an NBA title in 1995

Odds to win 2020 NBA championship: 20-1 (As of Mar. 9 per the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas)

Houston has averaged 48 wins over the past 16 seasons, topping the 50-win mark nine times, plus a 65-win campaign in 2017-18. The Rockets have also made the playoffs 11 times over that span. However, they never advanced past the conference final since 2012, despite rostering James Harden, a perennial MVP candidate and winner of the award in 2017-18.

Harden has led the league in scoring three straight seasons and is often among the NBA’s most efficient scorers, using his bulk to either muscle his way to the rim or create space behind the three-point line. His cumulative game score, an all-in-one metric designed to give a sense of how good a player is in all facets of the game, in a Rockets uniform (22.9) is the highest since 2012-13. Three of the players in the top five, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, have eight championship rings between them. Harden’s playoff game score (20.3) is the seventh-best since 2013 and slightly higher than Curry’s, illustrating he doesn’t let his foot off the gas during the postseason.

T-2. Denver Nuggets

55 points, never won an NBA title (44-year drought)

Odds to win 2020 NBA championship: 25-1

Much of Denver’s inclusion on this list is due to George Karl, who turned the franchise around starting in 2004-05. Karl went 32-8 as interim coach that year and followed that up with eight straight playoff appearances. Yet the Nuggets only made it out of the first round once, in 2009, when they fell in the Western Conference Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games. The franchise wouldn’t see its next playoff appearance until 2019, a second-round loss in seven games at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Still, six seasons with at least 50 wins, plus a 43-22 record in 2019-20 before the season was halted give Denver a resume that is worthy of inclusion on this list. Not convinced? Also consider from 2004-05 to 2019-20 Denver outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game more than an average team, after taking into account strength of schedule, giving the Nuggets the seventh-best adjusted scoring margin in the NBA over that span. Two of the teams behind them, the Miami Heat (plus-1.7) and Toronto Raptors (plus-0.8), both won championships.

T-2. Oklahoma City Thunder

55 points, last won an NBA title in 1979 (as the Seattle Supersonics)

Odds to win 2020 NBA championship: 100-1

The Thunder are one of seven teams to win 700 games or more from 2004-05 to 2019-20 and play in at least 100 playoff games over that span. Five of the teams on that list — the Spurs, Mavericks, Heat, Celtics and Warriors — won at least one NBA title.

Kevin Durant, a first-round draft pick (No. 2 overall) in 2007, along with Russell Westbrook, a first-round draft pick (No. 4 overall) in 2008, were the catalyst for five straight playoff appearances, including an NBA Finals appearance in 2012. Durant, the 2013-14 MVP, would go on to join the Warriors in 2016 but Westbrook, the 2016-17 MVP after averaging a triple double throughout the season, would help carry the franchise to four more postseason berths in Durant’s absence.

4. Portland Trail Blazers

50 points, last won an NBA title in 1977

Odds to win 2020 NBA championship: 100-1

The franchise whiffed by taking Greg Oden over Kevin Durant in the 2007 NBA draft but rebounded nicely, winning 50 or more games five times since then with nine playoff berths, including six in a row. Give credit to Damian Lillard, the No. 6 pick in 2012, for that respectable run. The team’s point guard was the 2012-13 rookie of the year and has since been selected to four All-NBA teams.

And since Lillard’s arrival, the Trail Blazers have the seventh-highest offensive rating (110.1 points per 100 possessions) and the seventh-highest opponent-adjusted scoring margin (plus-1.7 points per game) over the past eight seasons.

T-5. Los Angeles Clippers

49 points, never won an NBA title (50-year drought)

Odds to win 2020 NBA championship: 3-1

Winning games and getting to the playoffs isn’t the Clippers problem. They have won 50 or more games five times with seven playoff appearances in the past eight years. They posted a 44-20 record in 2019-20 before the season was put on pause, the second-best record in the West. Unfortunately, they’ve never made it past the second round.

That should change during the next postseason. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George lead a squad that is outscoring opponents by almost seven points per game after adjusting for opponent, third-best in the league, with offensive and defensive ratings in the top 5. Only the 2013-14 and 2014-15 Clippers were better in all three categories in franchise history.

T-5. Utah Jazz

49 points, never won an NBA title (46-year drought)

Odds to win 2020 NBA championship: 40-1

Karl Malone and John Stockton said goodbye to the Jazz in 2003, forcing the franchise to rebuild without them. It took a few years to get back to the 50-win plateau, but from 2006-07 to 2009-10 the Jazz were a playoff team and they would add four more appearances since, including three straight heading into the 2019-20 campaign.

The high point was in 2007-08. That year Utah went 54-28 (including a record-tying, 19-game home winning streak) and outscored opponents by almost seven points per game after adjusting for strength of schedule.

Most deserving among teams that have never won an NBA title

1. Denver Nuggets, 55 points

T-2. Utah Jazz, 49 points

T-2. Los Angeles Clippers, 49 points

4. Phoenix Suns, 45 points

5. Orlando Magic, 43 points

6. Memphis Grizzlies, 39 points

7. Indiana Pacers, 30 points

8. New Orleans Pelicans, 26 points

9. Brooklyn Nets, 22 points

10. Charlotte Hornets, 19 points