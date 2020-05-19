View this post on Instagram

Hoy paso por el gran dolor de hacer de conocimiento público el lamentable fallecimiento de mi esposa Noelia, a causa de un paro cardíaco. Es un momento de dolor indescriptible. En nombre de mi familia, agradezco las muestras de aprecio y solidaridad en esta situación tan difícil. • Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack. It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time. • Ay, mi gorda, Dios mío! ¿Por qué te fuiste?! Te me fuiste! Dios! Tú que eras tan buena! Me dejaste solo mi amor 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 ay que dolor que voy hacer