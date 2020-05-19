Marte’s wife was awaiting surgery for a broken ankle, the MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported. Further details about her death have not been made public. Marte, who was traded to Arizona in January, and his wife are the parents of sons Starling Jr. and Smerling and daughter Tiana, according to his player bio on MLB.com.
Marte, who grew up in the Dominican Republic, played for the Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Pirates from 2012 to 2019 and the team tweeted that “our hearts are truly saddened by this news.” The Diamondbacks tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Noelia Marte. Starling and his family are part of the D-backs’ family and we will do all we can to support him and their children during this incredibly difficult time.”
Hoy paso por el gran dolor de hacer de conocimiento público el lamentable fallecimiento de mi esposa Noelia, a causa de un paro cardíaco. Es un momento de dolor indescriptible. En nombre de mi familia, agradezco las muestras de aprecio y solidaridad en esta situación tan difícil. • Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack. It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time. • Ay, mi gorda, Dios mío! ¿Por qué te fuiste?! Te me fuiste! Dios! Tú que eras tan buena! Me dejaste solo mi amor 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 ay que dolor que voy hacer
Marte, 31, is a career .287 hitter, and he was an all-star in 2016. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutcheon, a former teammate on the Pirates, called Marte “mi hermano” in a tweet and added, “I am so sorry. I am praying for you and your familia.”
