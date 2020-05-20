United’s interest in the younger brother is in the very early stages and the MLS club has not engaged in any formal discussions with the player or Juventus, said one person, who requested anonymity because of the sensitive nature of such high-profile pursuits.

Furthermore, teams around the world are reluctant to consider chasing such players until leagues return in full from the pandemic shutdown and revenue begins to flow again. MLS is currently negotiating with the players’ union about salary cuts and other belt-tightening measures amid the economic crisis.

Citing club policy, United officials said they did not want to comment about potential signings.

A move for Higuaín in the coming months would require United to pay a transfer fee, unless Juventus allowed him to leave on a free transfer to lighten its payroll heading into the 2020-21 season.

Higuaín would undoubtedly become United’s highest-paid player, with a salary of several million dollars. He reportedly earned $11 million this season.

Acquiring Higuaín would be United’s second major signing of a European-based superstar in recent years. Englishman Wayne Rooney was with United for the last half of the 2018 season and all of 2019 before returning home.

Since Rooney’s departure, United has expressed interest in, among others, Arsenal’s Mesut Özil and Real Madrid’s Luka Modric. This winter’s biggest signing was Peruvian World Cup midfielder Edison Flores.

Higuaín was among the world’s most prolific scorers between 2008 and 2018, compiling 110 goals in all competitions during a five-year stretch with Real Madrid; 91 in three years with Napoli; and 55 in his first two seasons with Juventus.

His $99 million transfer in 2016 to Juventus from Napoli was, at the time, the largest in Italian league history. It stands as the 12th largest in soccer history.

During loan spells with AC Milan and Chelsea in 2018-19, his scoring rate dropped off considerably, and this season at Juventus, where he is teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo, he has scored eight goals in 33 appearances.

Serie A teams have resumed training and are hoping to restart the season next month. Juventus leads Lazio by one point in pursuit of a ninth consecutive title.

With the Argentine national team, Higuaín posted 31 goals in 75 appearances before ending his international career last year.

The brothers have not been teammates since 2004-07 with their boyhood club, River Plate. A third brother, Nicola, is an agent who represents both players. Their father, Jorge, played for River Plate and rival Boca Juniors during a 16-year career.