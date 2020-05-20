Michele Powell, the senior vice president and general manager of Capital One Arena and an adjunct professor in George Washington’s sport management program, came up with the idea after the coronavirus forced her to teach her GW class on event and sports facility management online. When colleagues began asking her to share links to her lectures, Powell went to MSE’s coronavirus task force and proposed a companywide educational program. It was approved and implemented within two weeks.

“We have tons of adjunct professors within MSE, we have tons of people that guest speak at universities,” Powell, who has organized teach-and-learn sessions within the arena administration department for the past year, said in a phone interview. “We all have a PowerPoint presentation, so none of us would have to do extra work. That’s 20 classes easily, without even batting an eye, and we could teach everyone what we do.”

Don Fishman, assistant general manager for the Capitals, volunteered to teach last week’s class, “Capology 101,” which focused on the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement and how his team manages the salary cap throughout the season. During an interactive hour-long discussion, Fishman answered questions from attendees about dead money, waivers, structuring contracts and even what it was like for Washington to lose defenseman Nate Schmidt to the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL expansion draft.

“Once we knew [the Golden Knights] were overloading on [defensemen], we kind of figured they would go to Schmidt, which they did,” Fishman said of Vegas’s draft strategy. “It was tough to lose Nate, but we won the Cup, so we got the last laugh.”

Powell led the first two sessions, which are optional for employees. In the first class, she provided a broad overview of how sports facility managers work with leagues and promoters to book venues and described some of the specific challenges she faces organizing Capital One Arena’s schedule, including the annual Washington International Horse Show. The following week, she discussed arena rental deals, promoter rebates and guarantees, and how sports venues make money.

Powell has about two dozen future sessions planned, including presentations from members of MSE’s venue operations, ticketing, sponsorship, sales, Monumental Sports Network, analytics and team communications departments. Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard is scheduled to lead this week’s presentation.

Powell said the first three sessions, which were recorded and made available for employees to watch after the fact, averaged more than 125 attendees.

“I got so many great emails after Don’s class,” Powell said. “The people are just loving it. They’re so excited we’re doing it because they’re learning so much about the things that we do and they’ve always wondered about. I think it’s opened up the opportunity for more collaboration when we all get back in the same building for people to say, ‘That was really interesting, how about this?’ ”

