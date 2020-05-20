Some of those new events have the side benefit of offering NASCAR a chance to experiment with concepts the sport has debated for years but never tried for fear of alienating core fans and riling track owners: shorter races and midweek Cup Series events.

AD

AD

That experiment gets underway with Wednesday’s Toyota 500 at South Carolina’s Darlington Raceway, the second part of a doubleheader at the storied 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval. As with NASCAR’s first race back, won Sunday by Kevin Harvick, no fans will be permitted in the stands.

The Toyota 500’s name is a bit of marketing sleight of hand. Rather than 500 miles, it will be 500 kilometers — or just shy of 311 miles.

NASCAR has slipped two Wednesday night 500ks into its compressed schedule: Wednesday at Darlington (Fox Sports 1, 6 p.m. Eastern) and another May 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. (It also plans to run 500 laps Wednesday, June 10 at 0.526-mile Martinsville Speedway.)

AD

In one sense, the 500ks are akin to giving fans less cereal in a cleverly packaged box. But it’s also possible a shorter race will provide a more appealing product, better suited to sports fans’ attention spans.

AD

And that raises a thorny question: Whenever fans are allowed to return, should NASCAR charge less for 311-mile races than for 500-milers, if the length proves popular?

In auto racing’s early decades, there was something magical about 500 miles. It became the standard of excellence and endurance, separating the toughest engines from the weak.

But today’s engines don’t fail with the frequency they once did, which has taken some of the luster off the 500-mile event. And fans have far more entertainment options competing for their time.

AD

Several drivers have advocated for shorter races for years, arguing that not every event on the 36-race schedule needs to be a grueling marathon.

A shorter race — one that takes 2½ hours rather than 3½ or four — could be more compelling. Too many four-hour-plus races have undeniable dead sports in the middle, when even ardent fans tune out to mow the lawn or do chores while drivers log laps until it’s time to battle toward the end.

AD

Formula One races, by contrast, are often completed in 90 minutes. Under the sport’s rules, F-1 races aren’t allowed to extend beyond two hours.

No one suggests shortening the Daytona 500, NASCAR’s Super Bowl, to a two-hour sprint. And most race fans view Memorial Day weekend’s Coca-Cola 600, which since 1960 has served as stock-car racing’s iron man event, and Darlington’s Southern 500 as similarly sacrosanct.

AD

Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage applauded NASCAR for adding Wednesday races to help the sport clear its backlog.

“We’ve got to make up some weekends,” he said in a telephone interview. “We don’t have any more weekends, so you’ve got to put the races somewhere.”

And while Gossage sees the wisdom of making those Wednesday night races shorter, he doesn’t believe NASCAR fans would stand for any cutback in the length of existing races, citing a survey his track conducted of ticket buyers.

AD

“We asked them how they’d feel about a 400-mile race [instead of 500], and 87 percent said, ‘Absolutely not!’ ” Gossage said. “You’d be surprised how many suggested it should be 601 miles, because everything is bigger in Texas.”

AD

Similarly, he is not in favor of shifting any of his events to midweek dates, he said, because it would cut into the revenue Texas Motor Speedway gets from hardcore fans who arrive in campers and motor homes so they can stay all weekend — from Saturday’s practice sessions and preliminary races to the full day of racing pageantry Sunday. Not many NASCAR fans would go to the trouble of setting up a campground, he noted, for a Wednesday night race.

More from The Post:

AD