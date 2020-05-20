“I feel 100% now and can’t wait to get on the field for the Redskins ASAP! #HTTR!!” he said in the statement.
On Tuesday, Liberty president Jerry Falwell Jr. hinted at Gandy-Golden’s positive test by saying, during an appearance on Fox News, that the university had one positive case, but it was a football player who had left school to prepare for the NFL draft. Falwell didn’t reveal the player’s name, but Gandy-Golden was the only Flames player selected this year. Hours later, Gandy-Golden released his statement.
Gandy-Golden is the first known positive test within the Redskins organization, but not the NFL. Last month, Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen and Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller became the league’s first two players to publicly reveal their diagnoses.
Known for his athleticism and puzzle-solving ability, Gandy-Golden is expected to contend for the Redskins’ second receiver spot opposite Terry McLaurin this season.
