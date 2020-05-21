Work on the stadium was briefly shut for a deep cleaning over the weekend, a construction company working on the project said in a statement to the Tuscaloosa News, adding that it had resumed Monday. By Wednesday, AL.com reported “only a handful of workers” were on the site.

On Monday, the owner of a restaurant across the street from the stadium told AL.com that he had seen “a huge line” of construction workers waiting to take coronavirus tests. A sign near the entrance used by workers reminds them, “Be smart: Stay 6 feet apart,” as well as to stay home when sick and to cover the mouth when coughing.

The university said in a statement that “all necessary steps to help prevent the spread of covid-19” had been taken.

“From the start of the pandemic, UA has continuously mandated that our campus contractors take all necessary steps to help prevent the spread of covid-19. The contractors immediately adapted operations and processes, engaged in heightened cleaning, and took other protective measures for the health and safety of their employees,” the statement said. “The university directly provided sanitation supplies, thermometers, and signage at all construction sites, and made personal protective equipment available to all contractors. Those processes, which have been in place since early March, are continuously refined based on the latest guidance from state, federal and industry leaders in order to protect the health and safety of the campus community.”

Construction began after the Crimson Tide’s final home game in November and is expected to be completed in time for the team’s Sept. 12 home opener against Georgia State. It is not certain if there will be a delay in the project because of the positive tests.

The status of the college football season also remains uncertain as well, though the NCAA Division I Council has voted to approve voluntary activities for football and men’s and women’s basketball beginning June 1. Athletes could return to campus for workouts if the suspension of team activities was lifted by schools and conferences. States, particularly in the South, have begun to reopen businesses, prompting concerns of a second wave of the coronavirus in Alabama and other states.

