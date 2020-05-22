Washington is the home of the reigning champions of baseball after one of the best seven-game World Series upsets ever. But few of us, including me, know much about the three previous Washington World Series in 1924, ’25 and ’33.

But they remain landmarks in baseball, especially the first two. The 1924 Game 7 was the most exciting and strategically advanced Series game up to its time. In many ways, it was a century ahead of its time.

This month, ESPN ranked all 115 World Series, using half-analytics — Game Leverage and Championship Leverage Indexes, meaning how much of the time did your hair stand on end and how high did it stand — and the rest good barroom debate. Overall, the ’24 Series ranked as the third-best. For consistent tension, game-after-game terror, analytics say it was the most exciting Series ever.

“Game Seven in ’24,” said ESPN’s Sam Miller, “is the best game in baseball history.”

And they seemed to know it at the time.

“This writer has covered many riots,” wrote Daymon Runyon, including Paris celebrating the World War I armistice and Mardi Gras, but “none of them approached Washington’s baseball celebration … The thing went on all night. They tramped the streets hour after hour, laughing, shouting and tooting their horns. They cheered and cheered until one marveled at the vitality of the human voice.”

The next year’s Game 7 even topped the ’24 epic. Washington lost “in the wettest, weirdest and wildest game that 50 years of baseball have ever seen … the best and worst baseball game ever played in this country,” wrote the New York Times. After five innings, the commissioner offered to end the game and declare Washington the champion. The Senators owner declined, then lost.

In most towns with an MLB tradition that dates from 1901, such tales of the ancient gods are common knowledge, because fans understand that Tinkers-to-Evers-to-Chance, Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb and Honus Wagner were not deities but fascinating men whose skills, in their era, were as stunning as any today. Walter Johnson threw as fast as Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg. Player/manager Bucky (The Boy Wonder) Harris, who worked for a coal mine by the time he was 13, aged into a square-jawed Hollywood handsomeness akin to George Clooney.

They were real. And they were farm-harvesting, forest-clearing, coal-mining strong, plenty with barroom brawl manners that made decent hotels, and gentle folks avoid them, while also idolizing them.

Just because those deeds are remote — as foreign to me as to a fan born in 2000 — doesn’t make them less central to our common D.C. sports history. Especially now that 1924 and 2019 have linked our two centuries. So, let’s go.

Hours before Game 7 in 1924, Harris, then 27 and a first-year player-manager of the Senators, asked to see his owner, Clark Griffith, privately in his office. Harris was ticked that New York Giants manager John McGraw, a fierce legend who was said to “eat gunpowder for breakfast and wash it down with warm blood,” had called him “a punk kid.”

Harris said he had a plan to outsmart McGraw, that “old buzzard.” That was fortunate, because the first seven Giant hitters all ended up in the Hall of Fame. And the catcher, batting eighth, hit .325. Harris would hide his presumed starting pitcher under the stands, warming up, while he sent in a reliever he only planned to use for a few hitters to start the game — yes, what we’d call “an opener” now.

In a game plan worthy of 2020 analytics, Harris laid out his pitching sequence for the whole game, including extra innings. He would yank his right-handed “opener,” bring in his southpaw starter for several innings, long enough to face a key left-handed hitter in the other lineup twice.

Then the third time that rookie lefty hit, Harris figured McGraw would pinch-hit for him — so he would bring in his right-handed stud reliever in the middle innings, far earlier than usual, to get a third favorable matchup. Against the best lineup, on paper, in World Series history, Harris hoped to generate three favorable matchups with strategy.

Griffith wanted to know what Harris would do when his star reliever ran out of gas, when it got to the late innings, with shadows crossing the mound. In what’d likely be a close low-scoring game, he’d be out of top arms.

Answer: Call on our 18-year-vet ace on two days’ rest, even though he has lost twice in the Series and worked 20 innings already. With a 2:30 p.m. starting time, the shadows across the Griffith Stadium stands wound help. We’ll live or die with our star starter, coming of the bullpen for the first time all season. How very 2019!

Just as managers now circle a “don’t-let-him-beat-us” hitter, Harris pitched around No. 3 man Ross Youngs (. 356) all day with four walks, two intentional. He preferred to face cleanup man George “High Pockets” Kelly, who went 1 for 6 with no RBI.

Everything worked, every last thing. In one of the tightest Series games ever, it had to. The “opener” faced just two batters, but McGraw was stuck with the lineup sequencing he usually used for right-handers, falling for what Harris called “my beard pitcher.” Southpaw George Mogridge got 14 outs and allowed only one earned run while twice getting out that key rookie left-handed hitter, Bill Terry, later in the Hall of Fame but then a .231 hitter.

Just as Harris imagined, McGraw pinch-hit for Terry with right-handed Irish Muesel in a fifth-inning Giants rally, assuming Mogridge’would stay in the game.

Instead, Harris called for fireballing righty Firpo Marberry, a converted starter who finished 117 games for Washington, and saved 53 (if the stat had existed) form 194-26.

Marberry got nine outs and allowed no earned runs. But by the ninth inning, he was toast; the score was 3-3. In a 2-1 win in Game 6, Harris, normally a modest-hitting second baseman who had just nine home runs in a 12-year career, drove in both runs for the Senators, the least powerful team in the league with just 22 home runs combined in a season when Babe Ruth hit 46 himself. In Game 7, he had driven in the first three, the first on his second homer of the Series — yes, nine in his career, two in the Series. Then his two-run, two-out game-saving single tied the score in the eighth — a hit that was helped by a high bad hop over the glove of the third baseman.

Before the ninth, the crowd of 40,000 — more than 10,000 on improvised outfield hillside seating and restrained back from the field by ropes — chanted, “We want Johnson.” As President Calvin Coolidge, and his baseball-loving, scorecard-keeping wife Grace stood to cheer, chunks of the country, listening to Graham McNamee on the radio, leaned in and perhaps said a little prayer for baseball karma to prevail. Then, the aging Walter Johnson walked to the mound to try to win the first World Series ever for the Washington team then known as … “America’s Team.”

Honest. Tired of New York’s Yankees and Giants, who had met in the previous three Series, so the nation adopted the Senators and Walter Johnson. The Big Train, helped by a late-career “nickel curve,” perhaps the game’s first slider, was in jams in the ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th innings — twice with men on third and one out — and escaped each time.

Twice, Harris had him intentionally walk Youngs. Twice, Johnson then fanned Kelly. In three other clutch spots, Johnson faces future Hall of Famers — Frankie Frisch, Travis Jackson and Hack Wilson, who later had 190 RBI in a season — and struck them all out.

In the bottom of the 10th, Johnson (who hit .431 in ’25) hit a drive to left center that nearly ended the game but died at the deep barrier 400 feet away.

Finally, in the 12th inning in what nearly every non-Giants fan considered definitive proof of a just fate — at least in baseball — the Giants catcher tripped over his mask and dropped a foul pop by Muddy Ruel. On the next pitch, Ruel doubled.

Now we get to something that Washington does know about. (And it’s about all I did know before this project.)

Ed McNeely hit a grounder to third, a sure double-play-ball that instead bounced over the head of Freddie Lindstrom, 18, for a walk-off single.

Fifty-five years later, according to the Ultimate Game archives at Golden Baseball Magazine, a wonderful resource pointed out to me by an emailing fan, and liberally referenced in this story, Lindstrom gave a long interview on that ’24 game. “Pitcher Jack Bentley got McNeely to hit a groundball down to me. Well, it happened again. The ball hit a pebble — maybe the same darn pebble that Harris’s ball had hit — and took a big kangaroo hop over my head.”

Griffith Stadium went nuts. “A close observer reports that the vocal cords of Mr. Coolidge twitched,” wrote Grantland Rice on a day when Shirley Povich, already at The Post, was still too young to vote. The Senators were champs.

“They got the breaks,” McGraw said, “but breaks are part of every ballgame and we would have had to get them to win.”

On the train back to New York, losing pitcher Jack Bentley supposedly said, “Cheer up, boys, it looks as though the Good Lord just couldn’t stand seeing Walter Johnson get beat again.”