AD

She was a star and a trailblazer, one of a handful of female drivers to make it to this stage. Before Danica Mania, I never dreamed about going to the Indy 500. It wasn’t on my bucket list, and when I was younger, it would have been a prime candidate to be left off my inventory of major sporting events.

AD

My brother loved Al Unser Jr. I rolled my eyes, stole the television remote and watched Ken Griffey Jr. There are things you don’t like, and then there are things you don’t care to know whether you like or dislike. I was a dismissive Indy snob: ignorant, blind and embarrassingly proud of it.

That was a huge mistake. Of all the things I’ve been fortunate to see over the past 20 years in this profession — Super Bowls, Finals Fours, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup playoffs, Olympics, even my beloved Kentucky Derby — the Indy 500 left me in amazement more than all the others combined.

AD

Seriously.

A longtime love of the sport, deep curiosity or nerdy knowledge of the history made those other experiences feel familiar. The “wow” factor of the first time covering those events was all about the anticipation and the sense that, finally, I made it. The Indy 500 was foreign. And if you don’t really know what to expect before that event, it’s shocking to the senses: the noise, the 33-driver chaos at the start, the energy of 250,000 spectators inside this massive venue, the improbable deft of a little car zipping through those turns at 225 miles per hour.

It is electric, jarring, downright scary. Then it becomes intoxicating. And once I regained control, probably about 45 minutes into the race, I was heavily invested in the drama of the competition.

It helped that Patrick was in the front for 19 of the 200 laps that day. She still had the lead with seven laps to go. She wound up finishing fourth, the highest ever for a woman and impressive for any rookie. She had announced her arrival as a significant figure in racing and pop culture. She made the cover of Sports Illustrated. Everyone wanted to know what she thought about the point she made for women in the never-ending fight for equality and respect in sports.

AD

AD

“I made a hell of a point for anybody,” Patrick said.

Such a terse reply had never sounded so wonderful.

Looking back, I am ashamed it took the novelty of Patrick for me to go to the Indy 500. It would’ve been a wonderful time even if I had gone only to see the late Dan Wheldon win his first Indy 500. But I am glad I witnessed history and covered a diverse moment for the event.

A black man going to Indianapolis Motor Speedway to write about a female driver is like kale going to a barbecue to look for jicama. It felt a little odd. But it was special, not just for that moment, but the realization that the greatest spectacle in racing is one that transcends all sports. It’s just a majestic occasion.

AD

The novel coronavirus bumped it from Memorial Day Weekend this year. The hope is for an Aug. 23 race. It is doubtful, at best, that hundreds of thousands will attend, but if sports can return in a modified form soon, the event could be a part of an incredible, robust August-September schedule. And I’ll be watching, for certain.

AD

I haven’t had the chance to cover another Indy 500, but the event is now marked on my calendar. I hope for the opportunity to go again in the future. But next time, I will do one thing differently: Write faster and leave earlier.

Fifteen years ago, as one of the last sportswriters to leave, I walked alone out of the press box and couldn’t figure out how to exit the venue. It took more than an hour of walking around that giant facility to find a gate that allowed me to leave. Then I had another 1½-mile walk to get to where I parked.

AD

That was neither electric nor exhilarating. But it added to an unforgettable day.

Read more from Post Sports: