Quarterback Joe Flacco, the former Super Bowl MVP for the Baltimore Ravens coming off a brief and unproductive stay in Denver, is headed to the New York Jets to potentially back up Sam Darnold.

Flacco, 35, agreed Friday to a one-year contract with the Jets, his representatives announced. He had been released by the Broncos earlier in the offseason and underwent neck surgery in April. He reportedly is not expected to be cleared for full football activities until near the start of the regular season in September, so he likely would miss training camp and the preseason if they occur on time.

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas is a former Ravens scout.

Flacco made eight starts last season for the Broncos and had six touchdown passes, five interceptions and a passer rating of 85.1, with Denver going 2-6 in those games. The Broncos have moved on with Drew Lock penciled in as their starter.

Flacco spent the first 10 ½ seasons of his NFL career as the Ravens’ starter before losing the job during the 2018 season to Lamar Jackson. He helped the Ravens to the Super Bowl title to close the 2012 season and was named the MVP of their triumph over the San Francisco 49ers.

