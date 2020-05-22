Jets General Manager Joe Douglas is a former Ravens scout.
Flacco made eight starts last season for the Broncos and had six touchdown passes, five interceptions and a passer rating of 85.1, with Denver going 2-6 in those games. The Broncos have moved on with Drew Lock penciled in as their starter.
Flacco spent the first 10 ½ seasons of his NFL career as the Ravens’ starter before losing the job during the 2018 season to Lamar Jackson. He helped the Ravens to the Super Bowl title to close the 2012 season and was named the MVP of their triumph over the San Francisco 49ers.
