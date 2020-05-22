

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker tries an onside kick against the Los Angeles Chargers. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

As the NFL looks for ways to start the season on time, owners will consider a host of rule changes during a May 28 virtual meeting, including a proposal to give teams an alternative to an onside kick.

The proposal, put forth by the Philadelphia Eagles, would allow the team that is trailing in the game a way to maintain possession after scoring by successfully converting a fourth-and-15 play from its own 25-yard line. If the trailing team gets the 15 yards, they are awarded a first down and keep possession of the ball. If they aren’t successful, the other team would take over possession from wherever the play ended. Last year the Broncos proposed a similar rule, but it failed to garner the 24 votes among the 32 teams necessary for ratification and it didn’t pass.

Philadelphia’s proposal might have a better chance of approval this time around due to some slight tweaks. Under the new plan, the fourth-and-15 play would happen from a team’s own 25-yard line instead of the 35-yard line Denver proposed. Also, a team could use it twice per game, and in any quarter they choose. Denver’s plan allowed one alternative onside kick per game and only in the fourth quarter. Denver also opened the gimmick to both teams whereas Philadelphia limits it to the trailing team only.

The NFL’s competition committee is reportedly receptive to the idea after the success rate for onside kicks fell dramatically under the NFL’s new kickoff rules were implemented in 2018. Under the current rules, players aren’t allowed to get a running start, which makes it more difficult to recover an onside kick. As a result, the recovery rate dropped from 24 percent in 2017 to 10 percent in 2018 and 13 percent in 2019. It had been as high as 27 percent in 2006.

Not only would an attempt on fourth-and-15 provide added drama, it would also give the trailing team a better chance of success. Over the past 18 years, teams have converted 32 of 115 attempts in this scenario for a 23 percent success rate, per data from TruMedia. If we widen the parameters to include third-and-15 (a decent proxy given teams would normally punt on the ensuing fourth down if they weren’t trailing late in the game) the average success rate drops to 15 percent (470 for 2,580), but it’s still an improvement over the traditional onside kick. Plus, the success rate on third and fourth down with 15 yards to go is more consistent year to year than the success rate of recovering an onside kick, further illustrating it is the better option.

If the rule passes, don’t expect attempts on fourth-and-15 from a team’s own 25-yard line to become the norm unless the trailing team has little time left with which to work. An onside kick that occurs in a surprising situation, defined here as any onside attempt in the first, second or third quarter, has a much higher chance to succeed. Since 2002, the first year the league expanded to 32 teams, team recovered 88 of 182 onside kicks not occurring in the fourth quarter or overtime, making them close to a coin flip (48 percent). Onside kicks in the fourth quarter were recovered 12 percent of the time (105 out of 846 attempts).

Plus, if the play fails, the opponent gets field position in dangerous territory, 25 yards from the end zone. Since 2002, teams scored points almost three-fourths of the time via a touchdown or field goal on drives that started on the opponent’s 25-yard line. When a traditional onside kick fails the opponents typically starts at the 45-yard line, which drops the rate of scoring to less than half the time.