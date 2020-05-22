The proposal includes the top four teams in each conference (based on points percentage) playing each other for seeding, while the remaining 16 teams would play best-of-five series in a play-in round. The setup for the play-in round would be: No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 (with the winner advancing to play the fourth seed), No. 6 vs. No. 11 (winner plays the third), No. 7 vs. No. 10 (winner plays second), No. 8 vs. No. 9 (winner plays first). That would then leave 16 teams to compete for the Stanley Cup, as in a typical season.

The Washington Capitals would be playing for seeding in the proposed round-robin scenario. The other teams receiving byes in the East would be Boston, Tampa Bay and Philadelphia. In the West, St. Louis, Colorado, Vegas and Dallas would get byes. The teams that will qualify for the “bracketed” play-in rounds are Pittsburgh, Carolina the New York Islanders and Rangers, Toronto, Columbus, Florida and Montreal in the East and Edmonton, Nashville, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Minnesota, Arizona and Chicago in the West.

Capitals defenseman John Carlson, speaking on NBC on Thursday, said he wasn’t a huge fan of the expanded 24-team playoff format. He thought the number of teams was too high, but acknowledged that “due to logistics” the plan might make the most sense.

Center Lars Elle hadn’t seen a full return-to-play proposal Thursday but said there had been a “positive vibe” around return-to-play discussions over the past few weeks.

“I will say that when it comes to the format I think it is almost impossible to make everyone happy … the situation is what it is,” Eller said. “It is far from perfect. We are going to manage the best we can and I do think we will come together and find a solution regarding that. It is not going to be easy.”

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, appearing Monday in a keynote interview for Leaders Week, a sports business conference, said the league is exploring eight to nine different potential venues that would be able to accommodate “a dozen or so teams in one location.” Capitals owner Ted Leonsis said this week that Washington isn’t one of those candidates. Bettman noted that multiple games would have to be played each day at the same sites, and without fans.

Other challenges include gathering players who have left the country. Bettman said the 17 percent of NHLers are currently outside North America. More than half the Capitals left the Washington area since the season was suspended in mid-March.

Players are also still hesitant about leaving their families for an extended time if the season does resume. They would also be worried about the safety of their families if they are to play, then are allowed to go interact with loved ones amid the pandemic.

“I think for me personally, I’m not worried about myself; I’m worried about the next step and those potentially giving it too,” Carlson said. “I’m a healthy guy I think I would fare okay against it. I have a family; I have kids. What is the repercussions of that?"

Eller and his wife are expecting a baby boy in August and already have a 7-year-old daughter. Eller has considered the risk he would be weighing if he wanted to interact with his newborn. At the same time, he doesn’t want to be cut off from his family for an extended period of time.

Safety “would have to be substantial and I also don’t want to be in a situation where I don’t see my family for weeks at a time and be locked in a hotel room,” Eller said. “Like I don’t see that … I don’t want to say that will be the case, but if that is the case, I don’t think … at some point, it is not worth doing it.”

With many hurdles and discussions to be had, Eller said players generally want to play. The issue, he asks, is at what cost?

“At some point there is going to be a barrier of what is it worth? Is it worth it, that’s what I mean,” Eller said. “I don’t know what the barrier is, but I think we are going to be flirting with it.”

