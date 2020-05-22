“All of us want to make sure we play football this fall,” Saban says in the video, addressing the camera. “And to make that happen, we must be sure we stay at home if we have symptoms, wash your hands often, follow all social-distancing guidelines and please wear a mask anytime you’re around other people.”
Nick Saban has a new PSA in which he rips Big Al the mascot for not wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/9vtSUQOx21— Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) May 21, 2020
On Wednesday, AL.com reported that at least 10 construction workers who were renovating Alabama’s football stadium had tested positive for coronavirus. The workers returned to the project on Monday after a weekend deep-cleaning of the site by the construction company.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) announced Thursday that she would be amending the state’s reopening plan — initially started earlier this month — to allow for movie theaters, bowling alleys and child care facilities to reopen Friday evening, so long as they follow rules on social distancing and sanitation. Athletic practices in the state may resume Saturday, with games allowed as of June 15. In announcing the amended order, Ivey encouraged residents to wear face coverings.
Ivey continued to loosen restrictions in the state even though Alabama Department of Public Health data show increases in seven-day and 14-day coronavirus case averages. Researchers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia are predicting that those numbers will continue to rise in all areas of the state, perhaps steeply.
On Wednesday, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said the city is facing a shortage of intensive care beds and is diverting patients to Birmingham.
“They’re at a capacity that is not sustainable,” he said. “Our health-care system is maxed out.”
Earlier this week, West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins appeared in a mask PSA that also included U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III (D).